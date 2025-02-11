Benefits and challenges of passkeys in the enterprise

Despite the role passwords play as a primary user authentication method, they continue to be a weak link in enterprise security. High-profile data breaches and phishing attacks exploit stolen or weak passwords, triggering severe consequences. As a result, the security industry has increasingly turned to MFA as it moves toward a future without passwords.

Enter passkeys. The emerging technology -- backed by industry leaders, like Apple, Google and Microsoft -- promises stronger security and better UX. Yet, while passkeys offer a path forward to solving the password problem, it's unclear whether they are ready for widespread enterprise deployment. Indeed, enterprise security teams and decision-makers should approach passkeys with caution before committing.

What are passkeys? Passkeys are digital credentials intended to replace traditional passwords. They authenticate users through public key cryptography -- a far more secure method than passwords, which are susceptible to theft, reuse and poor management practices. Passkeys rely on the following: Biometrics. Techniques such as fingerprints, facial recognition or other unique biological markers.

With passkeys, authentication becomes seamless. Users simply unlock their device using a local authentication method -- for example, Face ID, Touch ID or a device PIN -- eliminating the need to remember or type in passwords that could easily be compromised through phishing or social engineering attacks.

The benefits of passkeys Passkeys present several advantages over traditional authentication methods, including the following: Strong resistance to phishing. Passkeys use cryptographic authentication. There is no shared secret between the user and the service that can be intercepted or stolen, making phishing attacks harder to execute.

Reduced password management burden. IT teams often spend significant time managing password resets and security policies. Passkeys, tied to biometrics or devices, lessen this burden and minimize dependence on cumbersome password protocols.

Improved UX. Passkeys streamline the authentication process, making logins faster and more convenient. Users no longer need to remember or input complex passwords; they simply authenticate using their biometrics or device PIN. A published analysis by Kayak indicated a 50% reduction in login time with passkeys.

Better security for endpoints. Passkeys are stored locally on devices and do not exit the user's hardware, reducing exposure to network-based attacks, such as brute-force or credential stuffing attacks. Passkeys' advantages notwithstanding, they also face challenges that suggest it might be premature to regard passkeys as a one-size-fits-all option for enterprises today.