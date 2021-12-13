What is password salting? Password salting is a technique to protect passwords stored in databases by adding a string of 32 or more characters and then hashing them. Salting prevents hackers who breach an enterprise environment from reverse-engineering passwords and stealing them from the database. Password salting increases password complexity, making them unique and secure without affecting user experience. It also helps prevent hash table attacks and slows down brute-force and dictionary attacks.

Password hashing and why salting is required Hashing prevents passwords from being exposed or stolen by threat actors, since they are not stored as plaintext. For example, when users create an account with a username and password on a website, their password is hashed and stored in an internal file system in an encrypted form. When users log in, the password runs through a one-way hashing algorithm that converts the password into a different and unrecognizable string of characters. During login, this string is compared to the other hashes stored in the website's database. If the credentials match the stored hash, users can access the account. If it doesn't match, hash verification fails, and users are not able to log in. How a hash table works to prevent bad actors form stealing passwords Although hashing is a safe way to store passwords compared to storing them in plaintext, the process is not without problems. One limitation is that, if two passwords are the same -- which is quite common because people tend to use common passwords, like "123456" and "password" -- the hashes generated are also identical. This makes it easier for a bad actor to crack the passwords by brute-force attacks, dictionary attacks or rainbow attacks and compromise the accounts of multiple users, steal their data or cause other problems. To address this challenge, salting is required.

How password salting works With password salting, a random piece of data is added to the password before it runs through the hashing algorithm, making it unique and harder to crack. When using both hashing and salting, even if two users choose the same password, salting adds random characters to each password when the users enter them. As a result, completely different hashes are generated to prevent the passwords and accounts from being compromised. Here's how it works: User Password 1 – orange

Salt 1 – y3Unz

Salt added to password 1 – orangey3Unz

Hash ("orange" + salt) 1 - 024ca8e38b33f9116c151123eb432d20

User Password 2 – orange

Salt 2 – 1Hx$

Salt added to password 2 – orange1Hx$

Hash ("orange" + salt) 2 - 5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017c592 To prevent password attacks, salts must be unique and random for each login. Encrypting password storage at rest can provide additional defense in depth, even if a hacker were able to recalculate hashes of common password lists using a given salt for a password.