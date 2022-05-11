Comparing 8 desktop management software options for business

When organizations consider their options for managing users' endpoints, it's imperative to select desktop management software by looking into specific features, integrations and licensing models.

The challenge for years has been managing mobile devices, desktops and related software alongside one another, because often times they each require separate tools. Over the years, these specialized tools evolved into a more universal platform called unified endpoint management (UEM).

UEM contains several product categories each with unique specialties.

Client management tools (CMT) include desktop and laptop management on both a device and software level.

Mobile device management (MDM) involves device hardware management.

Mobile application management (MAM) handles software management.

Identity and access management (IAM) includes authorization, authentication, password and single sign-on management.

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) includes all mobile management tools, but it does not manage desktop computers and laptops.

Security is not a distinct category, but UEM includes it to some degree in each offering -- sometimes as an add-on.

It can be confusing, as vendors developed the products separately before converging them into a single UEM product. However, some products still list the above acronyms while describing individual features. For example, MDM may be listed as a specific product on a vendor's website, but it is sold as part of the UEM product; the MDM part can't be split out. However, there are narrower products that do address individual functions, such as Microsoft's System Configuration Manager, which is a desktop management tool and not Microsoft's fully-fledged UEM product.

While UEM is a combination of existing platforms in many ways, there can be value in using the more specialized management platforms -- such as MDM and IAM -- for a more focused approach to each aspect of end-user management. Organizations may like a key feature from one MDM vendor's platform, but the desktop management capabilities from another.

For organizations focusing on what they need for desktop management, it's worthwhile to review the products in terms of their desktop management capabilities. As such, this comparison of products and features focuses on desktop management and does not consider factors beyond that.

Top desktop management software vendors Although firms such as Gartner don't often identify products specifically as desktop management software, we can use Gartner's Magic Quadrant for UEM as a baseline to compile a list of viable options. IT administrators should analyze the desktop management capabilities of each tool based on this starting point. This comparison explores offerings from Microsoft, VMware, IBM, ManageEngine, Citrix, BlackBerry, LogMeIn and Ivanti. These are all mature products built on desktop and mobile products for years before consolidating into UEM. In addition, these products include the ability to manage mobile devices and many offer a cloud-based management pane.

Desktop management features to look for Vendors don't all identify the same features in the same way, and they often vary greatly on what they include. Some vendors focus a lot on security in a basic product, and others separate security into a separate product. The feature list below is a set of fairly common features among products that are important to IT administrators. Separating the features into these categories allows for a more apples-to-apples comparison between products. Keep in mind that desktop management, as defined here, includes hardware -- PCs and laptops -- and software for user productivity and management functions. Mobile devices are not included. Patch management. Often included in software management, this specifies the feature of managing and distributing patches and updates to clients.

Often included in software management, this specifies the feature of managing and distributing patches and updates to clients. Software and application management. This includes software deployment, feature and version management for users and IT applications.

This includes software deployment, feature and version management for users and IT applications. Remote access. This feature holds a different significance to different vendors. It could be a remote desktop application for users, remote management of devices, users or other similar features.

This feature holds a different significance to different vendors. It could be a remote desktop application for users, remote management of devices, users or other similar features. Compliance rules and enforcement. While administrators can generate compliance reports manually, these vendors specifically identify a feature to provide compliance information.

While administrators can generate compliance reports manually, these vendors specifically identify a feature to provide compliance information. Desktop device configuration and management. This is the core of desktop management -- hardware provisioning, software configuration and an easy-to-use interface. Ideally, these features should all be on a single pane of glass to manage users, devices, software, updates and other functions.

This is the core of desktop management -- hardware provisioning, software configuration and an easy-to-use interface. Ideally, these features should all be on a single pane of glass to manage users, devices, software, updates and other functions. Active Directory (AD) reports and interface. These systems have an Active Directory connector to allow the console to manage AD users, devices and groups. The systems pull these from the AD domain, and in some cases it includes reporting capabilities.

These systems have an Active Directory connector to allow the console to manage AD users, devices and groups. The systems pull these from the AD domain, and in some cases it includes reporting capabilities. User admin. Some offerings provide management for users, groups and related features. AD connections may or may not be included.

Some offerings provide management for users, groups and related features. AD connections may or may not be included. Asset management and tracking. While all desktop management products bring device controls as well, asset management is a specific function to manage all IT assets, often with tracking and reporting capabilities.

While all desktop management products bring device controls as well, asset management is a specific function to manage all IT assets, often with tracking and reporting capabilities. Cloud capability. These products offer some level of cloud capability. The management function may be in an app in the cloud, it may manage apps and virtual devices in the cloud or perform other related cloud-based functions.

These products offer some level of cloud capability. The management function may be in an app in the cloud, it may manage apps and virtual devices in the cloud or perform other related cloud-based functions. Power management. This includes remote wake-up, power on and off and power saving management functions.

This includes remote wake-up, power on and off and power saving management functions. OS support. This determines the operating systems that IT can install the product on. This may or may not be the list of client OSes that can be managed.

This determines the operating systems that IT can install the product on. This may or may not be the list of client OSes that can be managed. Content management. Content management systems are typically separate products to manage documents and files, and produce reports. However, some desktop management systems contain content management functions.

Content management systems are typically separate products to manage documents and files, and produce reports. However, some desktop management systems contain content management functions. Lifecycle management. This entails managing software, applications and devices from deployment through deactivation for tasks such as planning, tracking, deployment and monitoring. These products provide some level of built-in lifecycle management, but the degree varies from product to product.

This entails managing software, applications and devices from deployment through deactivation for tasks such as planning, tracking, deployment and monitoring. These products provide some level of built-in lifecycle management, but the degree varies from product to product. Security. Offerings typically include some level of security such as antivirus or malware protection in addition to local security. This may be provided from a directory service such as Active Directory, either built-in or via a partner. Some products may require an upgraded service level to include security features.

Product feature comparison Desktop management software varies greatly, depending on how vendors implement and support features. Additionally, vendors may offer three or more product tiers that include the additional features above. Thus, it is important to review the feature sets for each product's offerings to determine which one satisfies an organization's needs. This comparison can help narrow down the list of products that an organization should review and strongly consider. Organizations likely need more details when considering desktop management software, so the best route is to speak directly to the most promising vendors. Most will provide a free demo or evaluation license to help organizations decide.