What is a headless server?

A headless server is a computer without a local interface to interact with. Headless means that it does not have a monitor or other peripherals such as a keyboard and mouse. The vast majority of servers today are headless.

Most servers might never be connected to a monitor in their entire period of use. Many modern technologies make this possible. Preboot execution environment enables operating systems to be loaded automatically. Lights-out management enables remote BIOS configuration and power control. Serial and console ports and integrated remote tools can give operating system access if the network has issues.

Many data centers have a rolling cart with peripherals or a laptop on it that administrators can connect to servers experiencing issues. These are often called crash carts.

The majority of servers found in data centers today are headless.