Essential components and tools of server monitoring

Server management is an essential part of data center operations. Choosing the right tool for the job and which components to monitor is also essential.

How you address server monitoring changes depending on what you need to keep track of, the type of infrastructure and the environment type. To determine which monitoring tools to choose, you also must consider the dynamic nature of the data center and the workload it must carry. An off-the-shelf option may work well in some situations, while you may need a customized tool in others.

Explore key server components and several of the top tools you can use.