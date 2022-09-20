Top 5 Windows 10 monitoring tools for business

IT teams that manage Windows 10 desktops must be able to monitor them on an ongoing basis to ensure optimal performance and to catch potential issues before they develop into serious concerns.

With the right Windows 10 monitoring tool, administrators can proactively detect and diagnose problems on their Windows desktops from a single pane of glass, ensuring that their users stay productive and systems remain operational.

Choosing the right Windows 10 monitoring tool is no simple task. Most IT teams want a platform that provides visibility into all managed devices, including servers and network components, not just their Windows 10 desktops. Most organizations also want a monitoring tool that can easily scale to meet business needs as their requirements change. At the same time, the tool should have a minimal effect on network and system resources.

Benefits of Windows 10 monitoring tools IT teams must be able to monitor the status of their Windows 10 computers to ensure they remain operational. This requires a monitoring tool that can continuously collect system data and provide easily searchable logs of that data that IT administrators can understand and act upon. The tool must also be able to issue real-time alerts based on predefined thresholds and send notifications via different mediums and based on unique triggers. This ensures that the appropriate individuals are immediately aware of potential problems and can act immediately in critical situations. Administrators need a Windows monitoring tool that can provide comprehensive visibility into all layers of the Windows 10 environments, including firmware, OSes, services, applications and the hardware components themselves. At the same time, they need a tool that can track other infrastructure components from a centralized interface. Although monitoring tools can vary significantly in terms of features and function, most of the leading products offer the following benefits: detecting potential issues in real time before they become serious problems;

providing insights into infrastructure that can help IT make more informed decisions;

preventing a security breach by alerting administrators to unusual activity or system anomalies;

increasing productivity by reducing downtimes and optimizing system performance; and

helping to plan and budget for upgrading monitored systems, including Windows systems. An effective Windows 10 monitoring tool can track and report various metrics that give insight into the system's health and availability for hardware and software. An effective Windows 10 monitoring tool can track and report various metrics that give insight into the system's health and availability for hardware and software. For example, the tool may collect metrics about a system's CPU, memory usage or processor temperature. This tool could also provide an inventory of the installed applications or report on their activity and performance.

Monitoring Windows 10 desktops with Microsoft tools Administrators don't necessarily need to rely on a third-party tool for Windows 10 desktop monitoring. Windows includes several built-in tools to monitor a computer and diagnose potential issues. One of the most valuable native tools is Windows Performance Monitor, which makes it possible to collect system performance data from a computer's performance counters and trace events. Administrators can view the data in real time or capture it in a log file for later viewing. They can also use Windows Event Viewer to collect and view Security, System and Application events or Resource Monitor to view information about network, disk, CPU and memory usage. Although these tools can be beneficial to administrators, they are only useful to troubleshoot individual machines directly or through a remote connection. These native Windows tools don't provide the large-scale, comprehensive capabilities of enterprise monitoring tools. However, Microsoft does provide some alternatives for IT teams managing multiple Windows 10 desktops within their organizations. For example, organizations can use Microsoft Intune within Microsoft Endpoint Manager -- in conjunction with Microsoft's Endpoint Analytics service -- to receive recommendations based on aggregate event data. The recommendations might include suggestions for software, ways to improve startup performance or steps to fix common support issues. In addition, IT teams using System Center can deploy System Center Management Pack for Windows 10, which enables them to monitor the availability and performance of Windows 10 OSes.