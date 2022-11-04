How to monitor Windows files and which tools to use

Any desktop environment is bound to have lots of files and folders, and many are related to the underlying operating system, but some come from applications, user data and other sources.

IT administrators who seek a positive UX for Windows desktop users should monitor some if not all of the Windows files and folders.

Why monitor Windows files and folders? There are many good reasons to monitor the Windows file system on modern PCs. The leading reasons for monitoring include the following: Security Certain parts of the file system -- especially those related to account data, OS permissions and controls -- should never be "touched" by IT except for on rare occasions. IT can use programs such as TrustedInstaller to handle these sensitive files carefully. See Microsoft's security identifiers document for more details. Auditing and accountability When the use of high-level privileges and accounts is required, many organizations monitor such files and related changes carefully. Organizations should keep track of changes that occur to key files and folders, looking for anything out of the ordinary or suspicious. This is also somewhat of a security requirement and monitoring in this fashion is required in some industries. User activity Organizations should track the general use of files and folders, especially with the timestamping information that's invariably included. This information provides a detailed inventory of what users are doing with which files and folders, and when such activities occur. For both current versions of Windows -- Windows 10 and Windows 11 -- administrators can turn to Group Policy Management as an audit policy tool.

Monitoring and filtering go hand in hand Because of the volume of file system activity inherent in an enterprise Windows setting, it seldom makes sense to monitor all activities all the time. Normally, any monitoring will focus on specific folders in the Windows file system hierarchy to limit the scope and volume of the resulting monitoring data that monitoring tools collect and store. For example, security monitors will focus on activities within specific Windows files folders that they know would be the target of hacking attempts. A good example of these important files is the File Explorer Options' Control Panel files that provides special functionality such as: Hidden files and folders. These include BitLocker elements, installer files and components.

These include BitLocker elements, installer files and components. Protected operating system files. These include many elements within the C:\Windows folder hierarchy.

These include many elements within the C:\Windows folder hierarchy. Protected aspects of the application hierarchy. These include C:\Program Files, C:\Program Files (x86) and C:\ProgramData -- which is also a hidden folder.

These include C:\Program Files, C:\Program Files (x86) and C:\ProgramData -- which is also a hidden folder. Specifically hidden system folders. These include names that often start with a dollar sign ($), which hides them from display unless the user turns on Show hidden files and folders in the File Explorer options.

Built-in File and Folder Monitoring in Windows 10 and 11 Microsoft includes a detailed tutorial on how to monitor the central access policies associated with files and folders in its documentation. It describes how administrators can use domain controller-based policy settings to configure various audit events related to files and folders for entire domains. IT can apply these on a file or folder basis where folder audits can cover all the files and subfolders they contained. This provides across the board blanket coverage for all PCs and users. On the other hand, IT can also audit files or folders at the local level. This is possible through File Explorer in the Properties window for a given file or folder through Advanced permissions and the auditing tab view (Figure 1). Figure 1. Auditing controls that are available for local files and folders via File Explorer properties. The problem with such auditing is the amount of time and effort involved in setting it up and analyzing the data it produces. This is why many administrators turn to third-party tools for such tasks.