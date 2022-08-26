The role of Windows log monitoring in the enterprise

Like all modern OSes, Windows systems perform behind-the-scenes logging of events that occur within the desktop.

These log entries may be tied to system processes, errors, security events or other actions. By using available logging data, desktop administrators can often determine the underlying cause of a desktop error or gather information related to a security incident.

Windows event log data can sometimes also be useful in troubleshooting performance problems, though the Windows Performance Monitor does a better job of providing real-time performance data. With plenty of viable use cases and benefits, administrators should familiarize themselves with these logs and how they work.

What are the categories for Windows event logs? Windows organizes its logging data into a series of logs found in the Event Viewer's Windows Logs folder. Event logging isn't unique to any one version of Windows, and event logs have existed for decades in both desktop and server OSes. Admins can access Windows event logs by entering the 'Eventvwr' command at the Windows Run prompt. This causes Windows to open the Event Viewer, which is the native tool to access logging data. Windows organizes its logging data into a series of logs that are found in the Event Viewer's Windows Logs folder. Each log pertains to a specific category of OS activity: Application log. Includes logging data related to applications -- although some applications create their own dedicated log files. For instance, an Application log might indicate when an application or service has stopped or when an application has been updated.

The System Log is where you can find low-level information related to the overall health of the OS. This includes information such as Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) failures, system uptime reports and basic Windows Update information such as when Windows Update began or completed the update process. The System Log can also include basic health information such as errors pertaining to Windows running low on disk space. Forwarded Events. Forwarded Events aren't used by default. However, IT can configure them to monitor events occurring on another system. The second system then forwards those events and they appear in the destination system's Forwarded Events folder. These categories represent most of the logs desktop administrators will interact with (see Figure 1). In addition to these basic logs, there are numerous additional logs found in the Applications and Services Logs folder. The logs within this folder are primarily related to individual applications or system services such as the Web browser or Microsoft Hyper-V. Figure 1. The Event Viewer displaying Windows log data for the System category.

Anatomy of a log entry In addition to showing the Windows Logs folders, the Event Viewer shows a sampling of the log entries an IT administrator might expect to see when they select the system folder. There are additional details for all these log entries that display after a double click on the desired log entry. Log entries display information pertaining to the event in a standard way (see Figure 2). Figure 2. The details of an individual event within the Event Viewer. In addition to a description of the event, log entries provide the following pieces of information: Log Name. Provides the name of the folder that logged the event, such as System or Application.

Not every event uses this field, but some key types do. For example, security events use keywords to indicate whether the event pertains to a success or failure audit -- such as a user logging in or failing to log in due an incorrect password. Computer. This field indicates the name of the device on which the event has occurred.