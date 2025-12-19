7 best practices to manage DaaS costs

When organizations take their desktops to the cloud with desktop as a service (DaaS), they must consider both functionality and cost.

Although DaaS adoption can have some financial advantages, without proper planning, costs can spiral out of control. In fact, the cost of using virtual desktops in the cloud can sometimes exceed the cost of physical desktops.

For a positive ROI, IT must assess current and future desktop requirements, model costs under different licensing scenarios and select a DaaS provider that balances flexibility with predictable pricing.

1. Know the use cases for DaaS Before an organization shops for virtual desktops, it's important to determine how many virtual desktops it needs and how it plans to use them. Most DaaS providers offer a variety of virtual desktops, each with their own hardware configuration. A low-end virtual desktop might be budget-friendly, but it probably can't meet the needs of power users. Likewise, a user who spends their entire day using lightweight applications such as Microsoft Word or Outlook probably doesn't need a virtual desktop built on the most powerful hardware. Taking the time upfront to determine how employees will use their virtual desktops makes it easier to figure out what virtual desktop size can meet their needs -- without going overboard. Proper sizing, in turn, maximizes workforce productivity, controls costs and supports long-term scalability. Having this information also makes it easier to get a price quote from DaaS vendors.

2. Plan for growth Although IT admins must initially choose the size of the virtual desktops their organization will use, they should also keep future growth in mind. A flexible DaaS strategy enables organizations to adjust resources in real time while minimizing capital expenditures. Applications tend to become more demanding over time, and users might eventually need additional computing power or memory. Some organizations address this concern by purchasing virtual desktops that are slightly larger than what the users currently need, with the idea that users will eventually "grow into them." While this approach works, it also means paying for hardware resources that the organization might not use right away. Another approach is to talk to the DaaS provider about flexibility. Many providers enable customers to upgrade to larger virtual desktops as their needs change. When planning for growth, make sure that the DaaS provider allows customers to purchase additional virtual desktops at any time, rather than requiring them to wait for the current subscription period to expire. Additionally, any newly purchased virtual desktops should be billed at the same rate as the virtual desktops that the organization is already using, rather than a new rate.

3. Know how the virtual desktops are licensed Purchasing virtual desktops in the cloud might not always be as simple as specifying the desired quantity and size of virtual desktops. Some providers license virtual desktops on a per-user basis, requiring each user to have their own virtual desktop. Other providers don't license by user count but instead restrict access so that only one user can log on to a virtual desktop at a time. Organizations that operate multiple shifts can benefit from this model, as users working different shifts never access virtual desktops simultaneously. Then, the organization only needs to license as many virtual desktops as it plans to have in use during a given shift. Although it's less common, there are also providers that support multi-session desktops. This means that two or more clients can connect to a single virtual desktop at the same time. While this approach generally requires more powerful virtual desktop hardware, an organization might be able to license fewer virtual desktops.

4. Know what's included in the licensing Every DaaS provider offers different licensing models and tiers for IT pros to consider, and it's important to know what the license includes. Understanding licensing models is critical for controlling costs, supporting compliance and avoiding audit penalties. DaaS uses a consumption-based pricing model, with customers paying only for the resources that they use. Many DaaS providers bill their customers at a flat rate, based on the number and size of virtual desktops they purchase. However, there are DaaS providers that charge extra based on the internet bandwidth, storage and other resources users consume. In addition to the pricing model, admins must consider what services the provider includes. For example, some providers handle patch management as a part of the DaaS subscription, while others don't.

5. Consider how software licensing affects total cost of ownership Most DaaS providers focus on offering virtual desktops preloaded with a specific OS. It's ultimately up to clients to license additional software users might need to run on those virtual desktops. Organizations can save money by canceling any subscriptions that DaaS renders unnecessary. In some cases, an organization might already have some of the licenses it needs. For example, the Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 subscriptions include licenses for various Office apps, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Some Microsoft 365 subscriptions also include access to tools, such as Intune, which IT might be able to use to manage virtual desktops. Organizations should also consider whether the management software they currently use will still be helpful or necessary after transitioning to DaaS. While such tools might be capable of managing virtual desktops in the cloud, it's possible that a DaaS offering comes with its own management software, making third-party management tools redundant. Organizations can save money by canceling any subscriptions that DaaS renders unnecessary. SaaS bundles and vendor ecosystem pricing can also help reduce costs. Some virtual desktop platforms are available as part of larger SaaS software offerings. This can be cost-effective for organizations that already use or plan to adopt other services in the same ecosystem. However, if an organization doesn't need everything that's included in the bundle, it might be better off making an a la carte DaaS purchase.

6. Lock in DaaS pricing for new users and annual renewals IT pros should be aware of any possible discounts that could apply to their organization. Discounts might align with their number of users, storage consumption or subscription term. For example, some providers offer a promotional rate to organizations that commit to a three-year subscription instead of the standard one-year term. Locking into a longer subscription can sometimes provide cost benefits beyond just upfront savings. DaaS providers tend to raise their rates over time, so opting for a longer subscription period might help shield an organization from rate hikes.