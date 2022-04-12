What are the pros and cons of DaaS?

As remote work has become more common, desktop virtualization -- and how to implement it -- has become an increasingly important decision for IT teams.

One way to deploy virtual desktops is desktop as a service (DaaS), where desktop OSes run inside VMs on servers in a third-party cloud provider's data center. Organizations can also implement VDI -- which entails building out their own virtualization infrastructure and running desktop OSes on on-premises servers -- or stick with traditional desktops.

DaaS outsources the work of hosting virtual desktops to a third-party provider. It does not require a substantial initial investment like VDI does, so DaaS stands out for its easy and inexpensive setup. Still, IT administrators should be aware of all the pros and cons of desktop as a service -- not just the cost -- to assess whether it is the best fit for their organizations.

Pros of DaaS Lower upfront costs One of the most significant advantages of DaaS is that there are lower upfront costs than VDI or regular desktops. VDI requires a costly investment in infrastructure to get started, whereas DaaS is typically priced on a per-user basis. Organizations that want to test virtualization can turn to DaaS and skip the costs and labor of building VDI when they may want to change their approach to desktop virtualization years down the road. The subscription model makes the costs involved in DaaS more predictable over the long term as well. DaaS can also reduce license costs because it makes it easy to provision and deprovision virtual desktops based on when users need them. For startups that may want to onboard employees quickly, it can be helpful to be able to scale up simply and inexpensively with DaaS. Likewise, the scalability of desktop as a service can have cost benefits for organizations that employ seasonal workers. Once the season is over and seasonal employees leave, the virtual desktops they used can be deprovisioned easily, eliminating the license costs for those virtual desktops. Flexibility The scalability of DaaS is also beneficial on a logistical level for organizations and their IT teams. If an organization wants to scale up, IT can update the DaaS subscription instead of having to adjust the VDI capacity by increasing virtual resources with additional hardware. This is especially helpful for organizations that don't know what scale they want; DaaS can adjust to fluctuations in virtual desktop numbers without requiring any reworking. DaaS also offers flexibility in the variety of endpoints cloud providers can easily support out of the box. No matter what type of device a user chooses to work on, the desktop environment is identical, as long as it has the necessary display resolution and remote desktop client software. DaaS generally offers the same UX as VDI, but the ability to choose from a wider range of endpoints and locations to work from and maintain an acceptable desktop environment can result in a better experience for end users. Broader accessibility Desktop as a service is available from anywhere, on any device. Because the virtual desktops are hosted in the cloud, they are accessible anywhere, as long as power and internet connectivity are available. With VDI, on the other hand, users must connect to their organization's corporate network directly or via a VPN to access their virtual desktops, which requires further security considerations. The rise of remote work has highlighted the usefulness of DaaS for organizations that want to ensure business continuity through circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic. DaaS' ability to support a variety of endpoints is especially helpful for facilitating remote work. Regardless of whether users have PCs at home, they are able to access a virtual desktop with DaaS. Some DaaS providers offer browser accessibility. This is a secure and simple way for users to access DaaS. Rather than installing the virtual desktop, a user can log in to a browser-accessible virtual desktop through any browser that the DaaS provider supports. Some examples of this option include the Web Access feature in Amazon WorkSpaces, Azure Virtual Desktop web client and DesktopReady. Easier setup and management Setting up DaaS is easy for IT. The most critical step is choosing the best DaaS provider to meet the organization's needs. DaaS is an easier option for IT after setup as well. To successfully deploy and maintain VDI, IT departments must have the skill set and sufficient employees to stay on top of updates, data traffic and troubleshooting. DaaS providers have the resources and expertise to reliably manage many of these concerns, enabling IT teams to focus on addressing issues that are more specific to their organizations. This can also provide security benefits. IT has less control over security with desktop as a service, but a DaaS provider likely has more up-to-date tools and knowledge, which can help IT manage and prevent any issues.