GitHub Copilot desktop released amid reliability and pricing concerns

GitHub released a new version of Copilot desktop app the day after a new billing structure drastically increased the cost of using Copilot for some developers, prompting some to leave the platform before trying new integrated agentic features.

Microsoft representatives showcased the new desktop app on June 2. New features aim to give developers flexibility, control and limiting context switching, and giving agents access to context from existing issues, pull requests and repos.

Usage-based billing for GitHub Copilot went into effect the day before. GitHub described the pricing shift as a sustainable way to deal with the higher compute and inference demands of agentic AI use. Some developers began considering leaving the platform after crunching the numbers to see how much their AI bill would go up under the new pricing structure.

Agentic AI has strained GitHub's compute infrastructure, lowering the friction of creating code and putting it on the platform, analysts said.

“Their architecture buckles under the current AI agent-induced load it was never built for,” said Torsten Volk, principal analyst at Omdia, in a written conversation with TechTarget. “While they are scrambling to address these bottlenecks, they at the same time need to grow that agent-traffic exponentially to not fall behind the competition even further. The fact that, until very recently, even Microsoft engineering used Claude Code instead of their own Copilot product tells a lot of that story.”

In the first half of 2026, GitHub also suffered a series of incidents that raised reliability concerns among users. A GitHub blog from April apologizing for the availability incidents shows GitHub’s intention to scale significantly.

"By February 2026, it was clear that we needed to design for a future that requires 30X today’s scale," GitHub CTO Vlad Fedorov wrote in the blog.

GitHub scaling fast as a reliable utility Many developers have come to rely on GitHub as critical infrastructure. “A lot of open source developers, you know, they don’t make money and they’re volunteering to build this cool stuff that the whole world runs on,” Kyler Middleton, senior DevOps engineer said. “But GitHub has to work.” At the same time, the economics of running a platform at GitHub's scale are becoming more challenging. “I empathize with [GitHub] in that way, because a lot of this stuff they provide for free, for goodwill,” Middleton said. “They give [users] free AI. AI is expensive. In return, they’re getting burned to the ground with agentic stuff just consuming their APIs like crazy.” Amid scaling rapidly and migrating to Azure to help handle the increased load, GitHub has logged hundreds of incidents and leadership issued a public apology for the downtime. AWS and GitHub spokespeople would neither confirm nor deny a published report this week that GitHub will be using AWS cloud infrastructure to handle the increased load.



The real question is how GitHub will rearchitect itself in the long run, Omdia’s Volk said. “Architecture plays a big role here. There is a lot of it, and most of it was built a long time ago,” Volk said. “While Microsoft obviously has the resources to get this fixed, the question is whether they also have the strategic commitment to re-engineer the GitHub platform itself, instead of churning out more Copilot features and capabilities to catch up with Claude and Codex.” In the meantime, one solution to handle the load would be to lower rate limits, but this could risk pushing developers away. "If [GitHub's] rate limits go to too low to protect themselves, then people will find another platform that's willing to accept that traffic for a while," Middleton said. While there are alternatives to the GitHub platform, such as GitLab, BitBucket and CodeBerg, switching is no mean feat. Companies must deal with Workflows, Actions, compliance considerations and the broader GitHub ecosystem.



“Migrating won’t be trivial for companies that are entrenched in GitHub, as there are lots of third-party integrations that have to be untangled,” said Volk. “[It’s a] bit like leaving VMWare. Everyone was pissed at them, but only a few actually moved because of the risk, pain and cost attached to that.”

The GitHub Copilot app The Copilot app was designed to improve developers’ experience with agent workflows by limiting the amount of context switching they need to do. This ideally frees developers up to focus on quality, policy and delivery. “The friction of contributing to open source and contributing to code bases has been lowered so much that there’s burden on the folks who have to review said code,” said Cassidy Williams, senior director of developer advocacy at GitHub. “I think the big thing that all of us are hoping is that this improves the code that sticks, this improves the code that goes out and reduces that kind of mental overhead of review and maintenance.” Some of the features of the new desktop app include: Canvases, which is where the agent can show its work and the developer can review or change it.

Cloud and local sandboxes.

Code review and model routing features.

Voice mode using on-device speech-to-text.

A security review feature which can give Copilot a dedicated path for security-focused evaluation.

A rubber duck skill that can consult a different model family to vet the work being done.

Access to Copilot SDK

Git worktrees that enable parallel agent sessions, keep them overwriting each other’s changes and provide context to the agent. As of June 16, 2026, the app was still in technical preview. Pro, Pro+, Max, Business and Enterprise plans could obtain access. Users without a paid subscription could not. GitHub expressed the hope that Copilot will enable developers and give them the choice and flexibility to work how they want. “It’s yet another surface for developers to run agents,” Williams said. “It’s nice to have a user interface where I can have a bit more overview and a bit more control.” In contrast to previous iterations of Copilot that lived inside of the IDE, the new desktop app integrates with the entire GitHub workflow in a single workspace. GitHub's move to bring Copilot to the Desktop also aligns with what made OpenClaw so popular. "OpenClaw showed how important easy OS-level access for agents is," Volk said.