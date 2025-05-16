Docs say AI can improve healthcare, but do patients agree?

Healthcare providers are bullish on AI for addressing provider burnout and improving patient outcomes, but patients aren't so sure, according to a new Philips report underscoring the chasm in trust in AI. The report surveyed 200 healthcare professionals and over 1,000 patients in the United States.

Overall, 63% of healthcare providers think AI could be helpful for improving patient outcomes, but less than half (48%) of patients say the same. That divide is even more pronounced in patients over age 45, with just 33% who are optimistic that AI can improve healthcare.

These findings come as both patients and providers agree that the healthcare industry is struggling meet high patient demand amidst both heavy provider workloads.

On the provider side, system inefficiencies take them away from time spent with patients -- something the Philips report asserts is a source of professional joy and purpose for clinicians.

For example, 83% of healthcare providers lose clinical time with patients because they can't access patient data or the data is incomplete. All said, providers lose more than 45 minutes each shift searching for patient data, and 39% said they spend more time on administrative tasks than with their patients.

"This shift is taking a heavy toll on their wellbeing: healthcare professionals who spend less time with patients than five years ago feel significantly more stressed compared to their peers," the report authors said.

Patients feel the pinch, too, in particular in terms of appointment wait times. Three-quarters of patients have faced at least some wait to meet with a specialist, with the average specialist appointment wait time being 59 days, the Philips data showed.

These longer wait times, which the report outlined can jeopardize patient health and outcomes, are the result of significant staff shortages. With high patient demand and few clinicians to meet them, wait times might continue to soar.

Providers say AI can improve healthcare, but patients are unsure On the whole, healthcare providers say AI could be a promising tool for improving medical care. AI, for instance, can help improve the skills of the healthcare providers who are on staff. Three-quarters of providers said the technology can enhance their skills and knowledge as well as boost capacity to see patients. Another 85% said AI can reduce providers' administrative burdens. Many also see AI adoption as critical, with more than half of providers worried that delaying AI adoption could put healthcare behind the eight ball, particularly with improving patient outcomes and early disease intervention. But patients aren't so sure. While nearly half of patients surveyed said they're optimistic that AI can improve outcomes, Philips researchers say it will be incumbent upon healthcare leaders to close the AI trust gap with patients.