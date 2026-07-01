Elevance: No Surprises Act IDR awards hit 'extreme' levels for OR

The No Surprises Act protects patients from surprise medical bills, often from emergency department visits. However, new data from Elevance Health show that the law is having a significant impact on the costs of planned procedures, too.

Surprise medical bills stemming from ED visits were a motivating factor for implementing the NSA. But the law also bans out-of-network providers, such as anesthesiologists, radiologists and pathologists, from sending unexpected bills to patients who intentionally chose an in-network facility for planned care.

In these cases, out-of-network providers must notify the patient and provide a waiver of NSA protection, as well as a good-faith estimate of expected out-of-pocket costs.

Patients can refuse to be billed for out-of-network care, in which case the provider can use the NSA's independent dispute resolution process to get reimbursement. The same applies if a provider neglects or cannot notify patients about waiving their protection.

The NSA is shielding patients from surprise medical bills, even for planned procedures, according to Elevance Health, formerly Anthem Inc. But it is also creating unexpected costs for these services, the payer said in a new analysis from its Public Policy Institute.

"The No Surprises Act was designed to protect patients from unexpected medical bills, not to increase healthcare costs," Catherine Gaffigan, M.D., president of health solutions at Elevance Health, said in a press release.

"Our Public Policy Institute's research raises serious concerns that the dispute resolution process is being used for certain scheduled services in ways that diverge from the law's original intent. When the system is exploited, the result is higher costs for employers and families who ultimately bear the burden through higher premiums and healthcare expenses," she stated.

What the research says about the NSA, healthcare costs The analysis examined over 7,300 payment disputes involving procedures and services that are typically scheduled in advance, such as spine surgery, plastic surgery and colonoscopy, from Elevance Health-affiliated plans. The procedures qualified for the federal IDR process because they were performed at in-network facilities by out-of-network providers. Researchers found that providers won nearly 90% of claim lines for the disputes analyzed. What's more, the awards were often tens to hundreds of times higher than typical in-network commercial rates and Medicare payment rates, they reported. For example, the mean award in the analysis was close to $40,000, while the in-network claim amount was about $1,614, and the Medicare price was $645. The mean award was also significantly higher than the contracted price, which was about $766. Notably, the mean award blew past the qualifying payment amount of roughly $800 identified in the analysis. The QPA is a health plan's median in-network contracted rate for the same service in the same geographic area, using 2019 rates and adjusted for inflation. It is one of the factors arbitrators consider when determining an award under the IDR process. Providers have criticized the QPA's accuracy in the process, arguing that payers' values are artificially deflated because they use "ghost rates" from providers who rarely or never submit claims for those procedures and have lower rates. Researchers said ghost rates may be at least partially contributing to the lower QPA values observed in the analysis, considering ratios of IDR awards to in-network claims were extremely high. However, these ratios were still somewhat lower than the awards-to-QPA ratios, indicating that the median claim amount exceeds the QPA, creating a notable gap between these two benchmarks. Still, the analysis found that most of its payment disputes for the planned procedures were at least 20-100 times the QPA for that service. Prior research has also found that IDR awards, mostly for emergency care, are, on average, several times higher than the QPA. Elevance says that this is not only the case for planned procedures but also that the "awards are extreme" in these instances. While surgical procedures and associated neuromonitoring represent only about 16% of disputed line claims, they account for approximately 60% of Elevance's total NSA award costs. These awards are adding "tens of thousands of, or in some cases even more than one hundred thousand, dollars in excess costs" per claim, researchers said.