No Surprises Act IDR process costs $5B in fees, extra payments

Resolving payment disputes under the No Surprises Act is costing significantly more than what was initially expected, according to a recent analysis of public use files.

Researchers from the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy analyzed complete data on independent dispute resolution (IDR) outcomes, along with supplemental tables. Their findings were published in Health Affairs Forefront as part of the "Provider Prices in the Commercial Sector" series.

The analysis showed that operating the IDR process costs about $2 to $2.5 billion annually, leading to a grand total of at least $5 billion in added costs to the overall healthcare system since the process was introduced four years ago.

That is also a conservative estimate, researchers indicated. Data was limited to the public use files, so researchers could not measure some stakeholder administrative costs. The IDR process could also cost the healthcare system even more if dispute volumes continue to grow as they have, they warned.

"Currently, cost growth affects IDR-specific claims, but over time, future network contract negotiations could reflect the higher amounts awarded through IDR," wrote the authors Jack Hoadley, research professor emeritus and former member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, and Kennah Watts, research fellow.

Breaking down the $5 billion Tallying both the administrative and payment costs, the IDR process incurs billions of dollars annually to resolve payment disputes under the No Surprises Act, including for air ambulance cases. The IDR administrative costs include two fees for each dispute: an administrative fee and an IDR entity fee. The administrative fee started at $50 and recently rose to $115 per dispute. Meanwhile, the IDR entity fee, which plans and providers must pay to fund the independent organizations that arbitrate the disputes, ranges from $200 to $840 for single disputes and $268 to $1,173 for batched disputes. In 2023 and 2024, the analysis found that the IDR process collected $218 million in administrative fees, as well as an additional $10 million for air ambulance disputes. Plans and providers also paid $636 million in IDR entity fees, with another $20 million paid for air ambulance disputes. Combined, IDR administrative costs totaled $885 million during the period. Plans and providers also incurred internal costs to manage IDR disputes. In the original interim final rule detailing the IDR process, the government estimated internal costs for plans and providers to submit various IDR materials to be $857 per dispute. Considering IDR volume, the analysis calculated about $1.9 billion in internal costs. Making up about half of that total $5 billion over four years were payment amounts, the analysis added. The IDR process has often resulted in payment determination amounts significantly exceeding the original provider payments. Researchers estimated that this has caused approximately $2.24 billion in additional payments in 2023 and 2024, with nearly all cases representing additional payments made by plans to providers. They determined the additional payments by comparing payment determination amounts to the qualifying payment amount (QPA), which has been used as a proxy for initial plan payment and in-network rates. The analysis found that the median payment determination was 327% of QPA in 2023 and 445% in 2024. However, winning payment amounts could be significantly higher, with the disputes filed by one organization demonstrating a median of 934% of the QPA.

High volumes drive IDR costs Exponentially more disputes have been initiated under the IDR process than the government ever expected. According to regulations, the federal government estimated the IDR process to resolve 17,333 disputes annually, with an additional 4,899 disputes from air ambulance providers. However, public data showed that over 3.3 million disputes, including air ambulance disputes, were filed from mid-2022 to May 2025. To put the numbers in perspective, about 190,000 disputes were filed in the first nine months of the IDR process, more than ten times the number expected in the first year alone, researchers pointed out based on CMS bi-monthly volume reports. Providers drove higher dispute volumes, using the IDR process far more than anticipated. However, the analysis noted that certain providers dominated filings in 2023 and 2024: Radiology Partners and affiliates with 28% and Team Health with 15%. Both provider organizations are backed by private equity, researchers pointed out. Middlemen organizations, which serve as intermediaries that perform specialized administrative tasks for providers, have also increasingly participated in the IDR process over the last two years. These providers tend to win, too. They won 85% of the line-item claims in 2024, which was up from 81% in 2023.