Mobile health clinics bring care to California's unhoused

For Ben Kaska, a physician assistant and the vice president of development and partnerships at Healthcare in Action, running a mobile health unit is all about finding the best tool for the problem at hand.

"I'm all about using the right tool for the job, not using the biggest tool for the job," Kaska said in a phone interview. "I'm not going to drive a penny nail with a sledgehammer. I'm going to use a small hammer, and when I need to break up granite, that's when I'm going to use the sledgehammer."

That's exactly what Healthcare in Action (HIA) sets out to do by prioritizing health and well-being as a path toward supportive stable housing. Traveling the coast of California from San Mateo County down to San Diego County, the unit's team looks to fulfill the clinical and social needs of the area's unhoused population.

A mounting issue in the state, homelessness affected 187,000 people in 2024, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. And while there are numerous approaches to this problem, including housing first, Kaska and his team at HIA work hold the philosophy that some people need their healthcare needs met before they can move into stable supportive housing.

"Homelessness is, at its root core, a health issue," Kaska stated. "What I mean by that is, I have never met a patient who is homeless and is also very healthy."

Treating health issues first is critical for unhoused populations. Many of the most common ailments that affect unhoused people make it difficult for them to engage with other social support systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unhoused people are at increased risk of certain mental illnesses as well as substance use disorder. That's in addition to other infectious diseases that disproportionately impact this population, such as viral hepatitis, tuberculosis and Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

"By treating the person's health conditions, which are either causative or connected to their homelessness, we can then cure their homelessness and bring them into a housed state, which would dramatically reduce their likelihood for really negative morbidity and mortality complications," Kaska explained.

Street medicine is key for building trust For many patients, getting to improved health outcomes means meeting them where they're at. After all, patient trust is elusive among traditionally underserved populations, particularly folks who have been let down before and who have serious mental and physical health diagnoses. That's where street medicine comes in. HIA employs a multidisciplinary team who focuses on holistic, patient-centered care, Kaska said. As a PA, he particularly focuses on clinical services, which are an important aspect of being ready for stable housing. Better clinical outcomes start by having the right tools on board, Kaska added. HIA's van is outfitted with a range of mobile medical devices, turning it essentially into a primary care office on wheels. Having those point-of-care capabilities, plus telehealth-enabled e-consults, lets Kaska and his team spearhead patient care, keep patients in a setting where they're comfortable and familiar and deliver trauma-informed care. "We don't try to get our patients into brick-and-mortar care until it's the right moment," he noted. The fact of the matter is that not every patient is going to thrive in a traditional, brick-and-mortar medical setting, even if it's a safety net clinic, Kaska said. They have not gotten enough of their needs -- mental health, physical health needs or social determinants of health -- met to be able to thrive in that setting. Kaska said his team does not want that to cause a bad or traumatic experience. Instead, fulfilling as many medical needs as possible in the patient's preferred environment and moving that patient to a more stable health status is paramount. It's at that point that the patient becomes ready to engage more deeply with the traditional healthcare setting. But even then, it's incumbent upon HIA clinicians to set up a smooth transition. Kaska creates dossiers on each patient he transitions to brick-and-mortar care to outline the patient's personal and health history. "That way, the patient has a positive experience and doesn't need to get retraumatized," Kaska said.