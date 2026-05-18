The 'corporate takeover' of physician practices accelerates: study

Hospitals, health systems and corporations continue to scoop up physician practices as consolidation in healthcare accelerates, according to a new report from Avalere Health for the Physicians Advocacy Institute.

The report found that more than four in five U.S. physicians were employed by hospitals, health systems or corporate entities like health insurance plans and private equity firms by the end of 2025. This builds on previous research from PAI and Avalere Health, providing a nearly decade-long analysis of what the organizations call a "dramatic restructuring" of America's medical practice.

Physicians have historically practiced in physician-owned settings, but that has significantly changed over the last ten years.

Hospitals began a rapid acquisition spree in 2012 when just one in four physicians was employed by hospitals. The trend accelerated by 2018 and through the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitals and corporate entities increasingly acquired physician practices, the report showed.

Physician practice acquisitions slowed in the post-pandemic period, but this shift away from physician-owned settings has persisted to this day.

Physician employment, acquisitions continue through 2024-2025 The report showed that hospitals and corporate entities employed another 48,000 physicians in 2024 and 2025, leaving just 18% of physicians practicing in a physician-owned setting by the start of this year. Hospitals, health systems and other corporate entities also acquired an additional 13,900 physician practices during that time, bringing their total to 64% of all U.S. practices by the end of 2025. Hospitals led the charge, adding another 44,000 physicians to their payrolls from 2024 to 2025, representing an 8.2% increase. The organizations also acquired 5,800 practices nationwide, a 7.8% increase over the two years. But PAI CEO Kelly Kenney still described the consolidation trend as a "corporate takeover of physician practices," which continues unabated. Corporate physician employment still accelerated by 0.9% from 2024 to 2025, with 4,200 more physicians. Corporate entities also acquired 8,000 physician practices during the time, representing a 10.2% increase. All U.S. regions also experienced significant growth in corporate practice acquisitions. Rural practices were especially affected by acquisitions, the report also showed. About 2,900 more physicians practicing in rural areas became employees of hospitals and other corporate entities from 2024 to 2025. Another 1,200 rural practices were also acquired.