Hospital rate caps could slash health costs by $1T over a decade

As the U.S. grapples with exorbitantly high healthcare costs, a new study suggests capping hospital rates could reduce overall spending by hundreds of billions of dollars.

The U.S. spent $5.7 trillion on healthcare last year, federal actuaries reported in June. This marked the third consecutive year of health expenditure growth exceeding 7%, prompting actuaries to estimate that growth would reach $9 trillion by 2034.

The rate of national healthcare spending is considered unsustainable, especially as Americans continue to experience worse outcomes, including lower life expectancy, than those residing in other large, wealthy nations.

Researchers at the Urban Institute reported in a new analysis that setting a ceiling on hospital prices could stymy the rate of healthcare spending growth by up to $114.8 billion in just one year.

To achieve these savings, the country would have to cap rates in both the nongroup and employer-sponsored insurance markets at 100% above Medicare rates, which researchers said would yield more than $1 trillion in savings over 10 years.

American families and employers would also save in this scenario, with the analysis estimating savings of $29.9 billion and $69.8 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, researchers also suggested that wages would rise over time, as employers spend less on healthcare.

The case for hospital rate-setting Researchers used the Urban Institute's Health Insurance Policy Simulation Model, a detailed microsimulation of the healthcare system designed to estimate the cost and coverage effects of proposed health policies. They ran several scenarios through the model, including capping hospital rates at Medicare plus 200%, 150%, 100% and 60%. They found that the U.S. could save billions on healthcare costs in every case, and even by just limiting hospital rates in the nongroup market alone. The latter results in savings between $2.9 billion and $14.9 billion. However, capping both nongroup and ESI markets would yield the greatest savings, reducing overall spending by at least $19.5 billion if rates were limited to Medicare plus 200%. Overall spending reductions would increase to $205.7 billion, though, if hospital prices were limited to Medicare plus 60%. Meeting the middle, researchers reported that hospital rates at Medicare plus 100% would reduce nonelderly hospital spending by 10.6% and overall hospital spending by about 7.1%. This rate cap would also reduce the number of uninsured people by about 1.0 million, with another 300,000 people entering the nongroup market and 700,000 entering the ESI market. Researchers said this shift is due to employer-sponsored insurance becoming more affordable under rate caps, prompting more people to opt into their employers' plans.

Exempting rural, safety-net hospitals Hospitals have strongly opposed the use of rate-setting systems to reduce healthcare costs, claiming that this approach threatens their ability to cover the high fixed costs of delivering care and restricts their negotiating power with payers. Hospitals especially rely on higher commercial payer rates to offset losses from government programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which often underpay actual costs. Putting a cap on hospital prices across the board would especially harm rural and safety-net hospitals, hospital lobbyists have argued. Urban Institute researchers found that exempting rural hospitals from a Medicare-plus-100 % rate cap would yield slightly smaller overall healthcare savings of $6.1 billion. Meanwhile, exempting areas with the greatest concentration of safety-net hospitals based on percentage of Medicaid patients, disproportionate share hospital status and uncompensated care would yield $6.5 billion in savings. They also ran a scenario in which hospital rate caps applied only to highly concentrated hospital markets, since hospital consolidation has been linked to larger price increases. In this case, a limited application of rate caps would reduce overall healthcare spending by $7.6 billion. Hospital spending would also shrink in all three scenarios, they said, to 9.9% if rural areas were exempt, 10.3% if the policy focused on concentrated areas and 10.0% if areas with a large presence of safety-net hospitals were excluded. Although the research indicated there'd be potential savings even when exempting specific provider types or areas from rate caps, the researchers still acknowledged that this level of savings would be a challenge for hospitals.