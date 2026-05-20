Private payer rates outpaced Medicare's by 47%: KFF

What private payers paid for hospital care has grown substantially faster than Medicare's rates for the same services over the last couple of years, according to new KFF data.

KFF recently analyzed hospital prices over a seven-year period from April 2019 to April 2026 using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index, an economic indicator that measures the average change over time in selling prices.

Researchers found that private payer prices increased 47% more quickly than Medicare rates during the period.

The prices paid by private payers for hospital care increased by 30% over the seven years, compared with a 21% increase in Medicare rates, the data showed. More recent inflation in private payers drove the gap, with faster growth during the COVID-19 pandemic through April 2025.

Since then, private payer prices have grown less quickly but still significantly exceeded the rates set by Medicare for hospital care, KFF reported.

This variation in hospital price growth is not surprising, researchers noted. Research has shown that the gap between private payer prices and Medicare rates has constricted and expanded over time. However, private payers have always experienced faster price growth than public payers.

The prices reflect changes in the cost of providing care, but also shifts in bargaining power between hospitals and payers, researchers explained.

Why faster price growth matters now Hospitals are in the hot seat over their prices. Lawmakers grilled healthcare CEOs last month over rising prices and their role in the healthcare affordability crisis. They said hospital prices have increased rapidly over the last two decades, particularly amid intense consolidation among hospitals, health systems and physician practices. When consolidation occurs, healthcare prices rise, KFF researchers explained. Hospital markets have especially become increasingly consolidated, with just one or two health systems controlling at least three-quarters of the market for inpatient hospital care in most metropolitan areas, they reported. This can tip the balance of negotiating power between hospitals and private payers, enabling hospitals to secure higher reimbursement rates. But these rates translate into greater premiums and out-of-pocket costs for patients, insurers say. Federal and state policymakers are trying to insert more competition to rein in hospital prices. Proposed policies include stronger antitrust enforcement, greater price transparency and encouraging more providers to enter the market through scope-of-practice laws and altered state Certificate of Need statutes, which have limited construction of new healthcare facilities. However, some states have sought more direct action by capping hospital prices. Oregon already limits hospital prices to 200% of Medicare rates for its state employee plan, and Indiana is taking a similar approach for the state's nonprofit hospitals. The federal government is also seeking to eliminate financial incentives for hospital systems to buy up independent practices. For example, CMS has broadened site-neutral payments in Medicare, equalizing the rates the program pays for care that can be delivered in hospital outpatient departments and practices. CMS is actively expanding site-neutral payment policies despite pushback from hospital advocacy groups. The agency is also reforming the 340B Drug Pricing Program and requiring more healthcare price transparency to promote competition.