CJR Model's $180M savings pave way for nationwide expansion

As the Comprehensive Joint Replacement Model prepares to go live nationwide, a final evaluation report from the CMS shows the bundled payment model saved $180 million while maintaining the quality of care.

The report, prepared by the Lewin Group for the federal agency, examined the final three performance years of the CJR Model, from October 2021 through the end of the model in December 2024. These performance years were added by the CMS in 2021 to build on the model's early successes cutting costs for Medicare.

The CMS said the report's findings prove that bundled payments are effective at saving money while sustaining care quality. The results, the agency added, also align with the Innovation Center's strategy of scaling successful models.

The Innovation Center is an agency within the CMS that develops, tests and expands alternative healthcare payment and care delivery models. The Center is currently managing a large-scale, mandatory bundled payments model called the Transforming Episode Accountability Model, which launched on Jan. 1.

Additionally, the Center plans to launch a successor to the CJR Model, called the CJR Expanded. This model is slated to begin in 2028, requiring more than 2,500 hospitals nationwide to participate for lower extremity joint replacement episodes.

What the CJR final evaluation found Over three-quarters of the net savings from the CJR Model during the extension period stemmed from reductions in episode spending, according to the final evaluation report. That means shifting care delivery patterns and other cost-saving strategies used by participating providers saved Medicare money, with the remaining savings attributable to repayments from hospitals that exceeded their target prices. In fact, the report showed a $1,226 decrease in spending per elective episode, which accounted for the majority of the model's episodes during the period. For elective episodes, hospitals and patients have advanced notice to prepare for optimal surgical and recovery outcomes. Still, hospitals cut costs slightly by about $110 in total for fracture episodes, which are unexpected encounters. The savings across episodes primarily stemmed from reductions in institutional post-acute care spending, the report found. Inpatient rehabilitation facility payments saw the largest savings at $556 for all episodes, followed by a $126 reduction in hospital readmission costs. Skilled nursing facility payments also slightly decreased by just under $100, while home health payments increased by $166 for all episodes. While the model has led to lower costs, most hospitals are getting better at joint replacements. Researchers noted that participating hospitals were only likely to have reduced total episode payments compared to a control group of hospitals in similar high-cost areas. Their estimated impact did not meet the statistical significance of a 10% difference, they explained. They also noted that IRF utilization decreased among nonparticipants during the period, although likely higher among participants. Additionally, the report found no link between the CJR Model and changes to four claims-based quality outcomes, including ED use, mortality rate, readmission rate and complication rate.