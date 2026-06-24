Upskilling is key to building AI-driven data teams

The rise of AI has brought many changes to the enterprise, but data teams are among the groups seeing the biggest impact.

In The AI-Driven Data Team, author Nicholas Kelly -- an AI and analytics consultant -- explains how AI is changing every aspect of the data team, from its structure and mindset to the technologies it needs. Readers will learn how data leaders can help move their organizations toward AI adoption with stronger, more capable data teams.

One of the decisions Kelly addresses is how to tackle skills gaps. Executives often find themselves at a crossroads: Do they hire a new senior employee? Outsource to consultants? Or is the secret to success upskilling current employees?

This excerpt from Chapter 6 explains why upskilling is essential to success for enterprises seeking to address skills gaps within their data teams. For further discussion on hiring and outsourcing -- and when to choose them instead of upskilling -- download a PDF of Chapter 6 here.

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