Employees' shadow AI use is poorly monitored, survey finds

Despite cybersecurity professionals' best efforts to protect their organizations' networks and data, employees have long been the weak link in the chain. They click malicious links in emails, reuse weak passwords, share sensitive information and make other mistakes that threat actors exploit.

Then came generative AI, which promised productivity gains but created new security risks. Employees' unsanctioned use of AI tools now amplifies those risks at machine speed and scale.

Nearly half (47%) of cybersecurity professionals admit they lack full visibility into the AI tools used by their organizations' employees, according to a recent Bitdefender survey of 1,200 global cybersecurity professionals. The research also found a gap between what company leaders think they know about internal AI use and what frontline workers report. While 58% of IT and security managers said they have full AI visibility, just 46% of practitioners agreed. That means companies are likely underestimating the security risks that unsanctioned AI poses.

"This isn't a technology problem alone; it's also a governance vacuum," said the Bitdefender report. "Shadow AI may appear to be the new shadow IT, but it's harder to detect, and the potential for data leakage is orders of magnitude greater."