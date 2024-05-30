What is the role of behavioral economics in healthcare?

Why do some patients choose not to heed medical advice despite evidence that those guidelines will make them feel better? For healthcare providers looking to answer that question, it might be fruitful to explore the concept of behavioral economics.

The issue of patient engagement and treatment adherence is a tale as old as time. While healthcare providers rattle off treatment guidelines and medical advice, they often see patients experience poor outcomes because patients have not followed those recommendations.

Indeed, in some cases, medication adherence or strict devotion to a chronic care management plan isn't feasible for patients. Cost is a huge barrier to patient engagement, and a slate of social determinants of health (SDOH) can also get in the way of patient activation.

Still, healthcare providers adapting to value-based payment models that hinge on good outcomes need to drive healthy behavior change in patients. While conversations about cost and work to document and address SDOH are key steps in supporting healthy behavior change, healthcare providers might also consider the role behavioral economics can play in healthcare.

Defining behavioral economics Behavioral economics is not necessarily a healthcare-specific term. According to an article published by the University of Chicago News, behavioral economics was termed by Nobel laureate and scholar Richard Thaler to explain the difference between what a person should do and what they actually do. "Behavioral economics is grounded in empirical observations of human behavior, which have demonstrated that people do not always make what neoclassical economists consider the 'rational' or 'optimal' decision, even if they have the information and the tools available to do so," the article explains. In the healthcare space, behavioral economics might explore questions like why people might delay exercise despite its health benefits or forego smoking cessation efforts. "By asking questions like these and identifying answers through experiments, the field of behavioral economics considers people as human beings who are subject to emotion and impulsivity, and who are influenced by their environments and circumstances," the University of Chicago article states. "This characterization draws a contrast to traditional economic models that have treated people as purely rational actors -- who have perfect self-control and never lose sight of their long-term goals -- or as people who occasionally make random errors that cancel out in the long run." Behavioral economics is grounded in three foundational principles: overconfidence, loss aversion and self-control. Someone might stop their course of antibiotics early because they feel better, despite knowing they need to take the full regimen (overconfidence). They might avoid a diet because they don't want to lose out on the foods they enjoy now for the health benefits they will gain down the line (loss aversion). They might delay a smoking cessation program for the short-term benefit of having a cigarette (self-control).

Behavioral economics terms that affect healthcare Behavioral economics is a massive subsection of the overall study of economics. To that end, experts have developed language to refer to key concepts and findings, many of which might be helpful for healthcare providers considering behavioral economics in their own practice. Availability heuristic People often rely on easily recalled information, not actual data, when assessing outcomes. For example, individuals who recently heard about an adverse reaction to a vaccination might forego the shot despite ample evidence indicating that such adverse reactions are rare. Bounded rationality People do not have the cognitive ability, information or time to make the correct choice, potentially because they cannot synthesize new information quickly enough. This leads to making gut decisions that might not pay off in the long-term. Bounded willpower People will often choose an option that brings them the most pleasure in the short-term over options that have proven long-term benefits. For example, someone might delay a new diet until tomorrow in favor of continuing with their preferred diet at the moment. Sunk cost fallacy People will continue to invest in an ineffective or unfavorable activity because of the heavy investments they have already made. For example, an individual might think they have already spent much of their life as a smoker and that it is not worth quitting now. Confirmation bias People tend to look for, assess and remember information that confirms their own perceptions. For both patients and providers, this could lead to selective information-seeking and neglect of more valuable information. Endowment effect People tend to value something more simply because they own it. In healthcare, this could mean a patient values their current treatment plans over alternatives that could work better. This is related to the status quo bias, which states that individuals might favor current treatments they use over better alternatives. Social norms People's behaviors are often influenced by what they perceive as being normal or socially acceptable among their peers. This could lead some to adopt unhealthy behaviors, but social norms can also be used as a tool to influence healthy behavior change. Nudging Nudging is a tool that lets stakeholders use indirect suggestions to reinforce positive behaviors. Appointment reminder text messages can serve as nudges to get patients in for their appointments and wellness checks regularly. Default bias People tend to opt for pre-set options. In a healthcare setting, a prechecked box consenting to vaccine receipt could influence an individual to get the preventive service. Framing effect People interpret the same information differently depending on how it has been presented. The framing effect is an important concept for practicing motivational interviewing. A patient might absorb the implications of a new exercise plan if it is put in terms that are important to them -- the ability to play with one's grandchildren versus greater life expectancy, for example. While many of these concepts can lead patients to adopt or maintain unhealthy behaviors, they can also be used as tools to influence healthy behavior change. Indeed, understanding these concepts has allowed people across a number of industries to adapt their relationships with consumers. For example, displaying fruits, vegetables and other nutritious foods at eye level is a nudge toward healthy food purchasing decisions on the part of grocers. Although healthcare providers are not necessarily selling health to their patients, they can also adopt behavioral economics principles to tailor their patient engagement efforts.