Top patient education strategies for managing obesity

With around 40% of adult Americans having obesity, and another 9% with severe obesity, it is prudent for healthcare providers to employ strong patient education strategies for managing obesity.

Indeed, the number of adults with obesity is only rising, according to the CDC. While 40% of Americans have obesity today, that number was only 30.5% in 2000.

Moreover, obesity is costly. The CDC says obesity accounted for $173 billion in overall medical expenditures in 2019, with obesity being among the most expensive chronic illnesses for healthcare payers.

Reducing the burden of obesity requires strong patient engagement. After all, three of the four pillars of obesity care -- nutrition therapy, physical activity and behavioral modification -- are all factors that are controlled outside of the clinic's four walls. Patients need guidance, encouragement, engagement and access to care and resources in order to play a role in their obesity management.

But patient engagement for any kind of chronic illness, including obesity, is often easier said than done. Behavioral economics can make it hard for patients to become activated in their own care. Meanwhile, a fragmented healthcare ecosystem and limited obesity management training in medical education can get in the way, experts say.

Indeed, data published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings indicated that many patients with obesity say they don't get the guidance they need from their providers to manage their health.

That trend isn't entirely the fault of the healthcare provider. Clinicians say they lack the formal training, time during appointments, the clinic resources and the reimbursement structure to support chronic disease management for obesity.

But by employing strong communication skills, augmenting care management strategies, supporting patient access to care and utilizing various remote patient monitoring (RPM) technologies, healthcare providers can revamp their patient engagement strategies for obesity.

Communication skills Like any good patient engagement strategy, obesity care management requires strong patient-provider communication. This includes clinician empathy, motivational interviewing and shared decision-making. By employing these communication skills, healthcare providers can build trusting relationships with their patients while eliciting the goals and treatment plans that are most important to them. Ideally, this improves patient activation and, ultimately, outcomes. Clinician empathy All patient-provider communication must be clear, informative and, perhaps most importantly, empathic, most experts agree. This is because obesity is an extremely stigmatized chronic illness, with many patients with obesity reporting fears of judgment not just from their peers but from their providers, too. In fact, per the Mayo Clinic Proceedings article, patients cite fear of stigma, prior negative healthcare experiences and fear of receiving a formal obesity diagnosis as key barriers to obesity care. The report authors recommended healthcare providers use more neutral language to describe weight, such as "unhealthy weight" versus "obese." They also recommended using person-first language, such as "patient with obesity" instead of "obese patient." Importantly, these semantic choices should be reflected in the medical record. Other experts suggest using the five As for obesity management: Ask permission to discuss weight.

Assess relevant clinical metrics.

Advise on health risks.

Agree on realistic weight loss goals.

Assist in identifying and overcoming barriers to resources. Overall, healthcare providers should use the empathy skills for obesity management as they'd use for other disease states. Active listening, offering comfort, expressions of cultural competence and shows of respect will be beneficial to the patient-provider relationship. By displaying empathy and avoiding judgmental language, providers might better connect with and engage their patients. Patients, regardless of the illness they manage, want to feel seen, listened to and respected by their healthcare providers. When managing a highly stigmatized illness like obesity, these factors could sway how -- and whether -- patients engage with care at all. Motivational interviewing While empathy should be infused in all patient-provider communication, motivational interviewing is a key chronic disease management skill that can be especially effective when managing obesity. That is because motivational interviewing helps get at the heart of patient goal-setting. Patients are not always motivated by a number on the scale or a specific pants size. Rather, they might be motivated to feel well enough to do a certain activity or to improve a certain health metric, like A1C. "Motivational interviewing teaches that although external influences incite inspiration, only the patient's intrinsic strength creates sustainable motivation," per the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA). Clinicians can ask questions that address a patient's ambivalence about weight, importance or values, and readiness for change, the OMA adds on its website. Such questions might include the following: What factors make you feel more ready to take action toward weight management?

How does your weight impact your daily life?

What challenges do you foresee in making changes?

What reasons might make you want to make changes to your eating habits? What do you like about your current lifestyle?

What changes do you want to work on?

How will you handle times when you are tempted to make unhealthy food choices?

What tools do you have access to in making these changes? What community or support do you have to make these changes? However, although motivational interviewing has been lauded for its patient-centered approach, and it might support a better healthcare experience, the data on efficacy is mixed. In 2022, a study of college students showed that motivational interviewing improved body composition compared to typical patient education approaches to weight management. But a separate 2022 literature review showed that motivational interviewing does not add much to weight management programs. The researchers reported no statistically significant benefit to adding motivational interviewing to obesity management programs. Still, motivational interviewing can improve the collaborative nature of obesity management. When supplemented with other patient engagement strategies, it could foster a better, more trusting patient-provider relationship. Shared decision-making Like motivational interviewing, shared decision-making acknowledges the role patients must play in their own obesity care management. Healthcare providers can employ shared decision-making in obesity care similarly to how they'd use it in other types of chronic disease management. Key steps of shared decision-making include the following: Inviting patient participation.

Sharing treatment options.

Assessing patient values and goals.

Evaluating treatment options, including side effects and cost, in the context of patient values.

Making a decision. Healthcare providers are responsible for educating patients about their health status, certain intervention options and the pros and cons of each intervention. In turn, patients can share their lifestyle needs and preferences. Together, patients and providers can determine a course of action that will be realistic for the patient to maintain. Data has indicated that shared decision-making can improve obesity care outcomes. For example, one study in the journal Diabetes Care showed that shared decision-making yielded weight loss 36 months after a diabetes prevention program. Other studies have looked at preferred weight loss levels among a diverse group of patients with obesity, indicating various levels of motivation and preference and a need to better understand patients on a personal level.

Care management strategies In addition to patient-provider communication and collaboration, healthcare providers might consider how they frame the care and treatment they use to manage obesity. Patient education and treatment should be designed to make it easy and engaging for patients to manage their obesity. By designing treatments with factors like health literacy, extrinsic motivation and social determinants of health in mind, healthcare providers can create a care plan that is manageable for patients. Health education, counseling As with many chronic illnesses, patient education is an integral part of managing obesity care. Healthcare providers can employ verbal, written and technology materials to educate patients about obesity. They should always consider patient health literacy levels and limited English proficiency. Patient education materials outlining obesity and obesity care management need to first explain the disease, how it works, how it affects patient health, how the patient is diagnosed and various treatment options. Educational tools and materials might also prompt patients to ask questions or have discussions with their healthcare providers. A patient education handout from the American College of Physicians outlines what obesity is, how it affects patient health, how the patient is diagnosed and various treatment options. It also provides potential questions patients might ask their doctors about obesity or overweight. Financial incentives Most experts agree on a handful of medicinal and lifestyle interventions that can help address obesity, ranging from weight loss medications like GLP-1s to diet and exercise programs. But losing weight is often easier said than done. Some experts have posited that certain extrinsic motivators, like financial incentives, could help support weight loss. But data has shown that these financial incentive programs need to be carefully designed. For example, one 2022 study showed that designing incentives around healthy behaviors can be just as effective as designing incentives around outcomes. However, many studies have indicated that financial incentive programs aren't effective in the long term. Although they can help initiate weight loss, many incentive program participants do not effectively achieve long-term weight loss. More evidence is necessary to determine the effectiveness of financial incentives. However, they remain a common practice, particularly for wellness programs and rewards hosted by payers and employers. Food is medicine Food is medicine is an emerging concept in healthcare that focuses on the nutritional value of and access to food. Built on the conceit that food can influence an individual's health and well-being, providers who integrate food is medicine philosophies work to educate patients about and connect them to nutrition resources. This philosophy is particularly salient when managing obesity, one of the four pillars of which includes nutrition counseling. Healthcare providers should focus on key elements of nutrition counseling and refer patients to registered dieticians when applicable. Moreover, clinicians should consider individualized elements of diet and nutrition, including residing in a food desert or food swamp, cultural preference and grocery affordability. Under the food is medicine umbrella are medically tailored meals, which Tufts Food Is Medicine says can help address obesity. In particular, the organization has cited medically tailored meals, medically tailored groceries, produce prescription programs, nutrition security programs, such as SNAP, and population-level healthy food policies, like sugar taxes, to be effective at addressing obesity. Indeed, the data shows nutrition and food are linked to health outcomes. One study, cited by Tufts Food Is Medicine, showed that a produce prescription program yielded a BMI decrease of 0.6 kg/m2 because participants had a 22% increase in food and vegetable consumption. A separate study found that BMI fell by 0.36 kg/m2 for adults with obesity in a produce prescription program, again, because of the increase in fruit and vegetable intake.

Improving access to care Good obesity care management is not possible without access to healthcare. Although access to primary care might be paramount, there is a litany of other related healthcare concerns that warrant care from other specialists. Behavioral health access Many experts agree that obesity and weight management extend beyond the physical symptoms, shining a spotlight on mental and behavioral health interventions. "While both mental health and obesity have been explored separately, it is important to acknowledge the complex relationship between the two," OMA says on its website. "Obesity often correlates with an increased risk of developing various mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and reduced overall psychological well-being." According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), patients might need a referral to mental health specialists who can more specifically treat conditions that contribute to weight gain, including anxiety, depression and eating disorders. Healthcare providers managing weight with patients should look for behavioral changes, emotional expressions of sadness or hopelessness and physical symptoms of mental health concerns, OMA added. Using nonjudgmental language, clinicians should ask open-ended questions to continue to assess a patient's mental health during a weight management program. When patients' symptoms become severe, do not improve or when a particularly complex case arises, clinicians should refer patients to mental health professionals. They should also make a referral when a patient requests access to mental health professionals. Team-based care models Obesity care management is often centered around the primary care provider, but patients working to manage their weight often need to meet with a multidisciplinary care team to make effective, long-lasting changes. Many patients will want to meet with obesity medicine specialists, registered dieticians or exercise specialists. Providers might also consider referring patients to a more structured weight loss program, including hospital-based programs, according to the NIDDK. Team-based care for obesity management should also include the mental and behavioral health specialists outlined above. Personalized care management Obesity care is not one-size-fits-all. Employing many of the strategies outlined above, including shared decision-making and motivational interviewing, will be integral to ensuring a personalized care approach. Experts also recommend outlining other specific care needs or preferences. For example, examining social determinants of health will help a provider tailor obesity care plans for patients based on health-related social needs. Healthcare providers should also engage patients in conversations about their culture to ensure culturally relevant interventions. Personalizing the obesity care plan is important for ensuring the patient can adhere to the care plan. Discussing culturally relevant meals helps patients make sustainable choices about healthy eating without banning or prohibiting foods that are commonly served at the family dinner table, for example.