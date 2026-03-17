How AI scribes are shifting coding intensity, reimbursement

The adoption of ambient listening and AI-enabled scribing technology is exploding in healthcare, and for good reason. The technology is reducing the administrative burden of clinical documentation, letting doctors get back to what they were trained to do: direct patient care.

However, new research reveals another effect of AI scribes. A pair of studies released this month show a shift in coding intensity that may be linked to the growing adoption of AI scribes and ambient listening technology.

While clinicians use these AI scribes to capture clinical notes and reduce their workloads, hospital billing teams then use that documentation to bill insurance companies and patients for the care delivered. So, what the AI scribes notate in a patient's medical record is tied to the reimbursement billing teams pursue and, ultimately, the total costs of care.

But according to the research, coding intensity is increasing under the use of AI scribes, leading to concerns about healthcare affordability.

What the research says about coding intensity Two recent analyses have identified two areas in which coding intensity has shifted alongside the adoption of AI scribes and ambient listening technology. First, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and its data analytics partner, Blue Health Intelligence, recently found significant changes in care for maternity admissions. Researchers analyzed deidentified claims data from tens of thousands of maternity cases nationwide, revealing a significant increase in cases coded for acute posthemorrhagic anemia, a serious condition that usually requires blood transfusions. However, many patients coded with the diagnosis never received a transfusion or other appropriate treatment, highlighting a disconnect between coding and clinical practice. That disconnect contributed to about $22 million in additional spending from 2023-2024. But it's not just happening in maternity care. A second analysis released by healthcare market intelligence company, Trilliant Health, found increased outpatient coding intensity following hospital adoption of AI scribes. The Trilliant Health analysis studied national all-payer claims data for evaluation and management (E/M) billing patterns at six large hospitals and health systems from 2018-2024. All of the organizations had publicly announced their adoption of AI scribes and ambient listening technologies. There was "consistent upward redistribution of both new and established outpatient E/M visits toward CPTs 99204-99205 and 99214-99215" across all organizations, according to the analysis. Notably, coding for high-intensity new patient E/M visits ranged from 12-20 percentage points to as high as 80% at one health system.

Concern or coincidence? The research clearly showed an upward shift in coding intensity and medical billing patterns in certain service lines. However, the underlying causes of these changes were not so clear. Luke Chalker, chief product officer at Blue Health Intelligence, explained how the analysis made a connection to AI scribes and ambient listening technologies. "We started harvesting data points that were very clearly trending upwards, but not just trending upwards, having variability in how they were trending," he explained to RevCycle Management. "So, facility-to-facility differentials that couldn't be really explained in any normal context like site of care or through a public or population health issue." "Posthemorrhagic anemia was one that came through in our assessment, which is less around DRG migration and more around the complexity of codes being added for anemia," Chalker continued. "What we found, I think pretty clearly, was a massive step-change growth at facilities." That step change in growth is what made it clear there were coding changes at play, he explained. Primarily, there was no significant change in how care was delivered across facilities during the analysis. However, there was a coinciding trend in technology adoption: deployment of AI scribes, many of which are also described as revenue cycle optimization technologies. That's why it is unsurprising to Allison Oakes, chief research officer at Trilliant Health, to see more intense coding for outpatient cases. "In general, it seems to be that these AI-enabled scribing tools are allowing clinical documentation to be captured more thoroughly and accurately," she said. "And this is a little bit of a double-edged sword." On one hand, AI has been able to automate burdensome processes, making them not only more efficient but also less prone to human error. On the other hand, as more information from the AI scribes is entered into the medical record, more revenue capture can occur. "Because we see this systematic increase in coding intensity, it probably suggests that, historically, providers have actually been under-coding their visits," Oakes explained. "That could be out of incomplete clinical documentation, suboptimal coding practices or fear of violating the False Claims Act, or some combination of those things." "The fact that this ambient AI scribing technology is able to document so much more comprehensively for providers, potentially catching higher acuity clinical diagnoses, also provides extremely reliable timestamps as it relates to the length of a visit. Those things converge, so when an AI-based technology is following the rules of those billing codes, we're seeing this upward shift in intensity," she added.