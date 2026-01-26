Study: AI scribes boost physician productivity, increase revenue

Ambient AI brings real increases in physician productivity and revenue, according to a study published Jan. 9 in JAMA Network Open.

The study revealed a 5.8% increase in relative value units (RVUs) compared with non-adopters. RVUs are a measure of value that CMS uses to decide physician payment.

The per-week increase of 1.81 RVUs seen in the study enables health systems to offset expenses they have incurred when using AI scribes, translating to $3,044 in additional annual revenue per physician, according to University of California, San Francisco researchers. The authors arrived at that dollar amount using the 2025 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.

Meanwhile, AI scribe adopters were able to handle 0.80 additional patient encounters each week, comprising a 2.8% boost in visit volume, according to the study.

"AI scribe adoption was associated with increases in RVUs and encounters per week, with no evidence of increased denials," the authors stated.

The lack of difference in the proportion of denied claims between adopters and non-adopters indicates that AI-generated documentation adhered to payer standards, the study revealed.

"These findings provide initial evidence that AI scribes change how physicians code and bill, and may increase productivity and patient access to care," lead author A Jay Holmgren, Ph.D., associate chief for research in the UCSF Division of Clinical Informatics and Digital Transformation (DoC-IT), said in a news release. Other UCSF researchers for the study included UCSF physician-hospitalist Cynthia L. Fenton, MD, and Robert Thombley, lead data architect for the Center for Clinical Informatics and Improvement Research at UCSF.

Examples of AI scribes include Microsoft Dragon Copilot and Suki, which capture a full patient-provider conversation and integrate it into a clinician's workflow.

How UCSF researchers conducted the study For the study, UCSF researchers analyzed close to 1.2 million ambulatory encounters among 1,565 physicians between January 2023 and April 2025. Among the physicians who participated, 698, or 44.6%, used AI scribes, per UCSF. UCSF researchers pulled EHR metadata at UCSF Health during this time frame for ambulatory visits by attending physicians. Researchers conducted the study according to a set of reporting guidelines called STROBE, which stands for the Strengthening of the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology. Its checklist helps authors write analytical observational studies.