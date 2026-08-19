How providers can weather Medicaid cuts when many won't

Recent Medicaid and Affordable Care Act changes will have a widespread impact on healthcare providers, whether they work for large health systems or small ambulatory practices. However, some types of providers stand to lose more than others, and the effects could be devastating for them.

"A lot of people are going to suffer, and some hospitals will close," said Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy advisor at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, referring to how policy changes from the federal budget reconciliation bill signed into law in July 2025 -- the One Big Beautiful Bill Act -- will affect providers.

The OBBBA codified sweeping changes to key federal healthcare programs, including Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. These included establishing Medicaid work requirements and semiannual redeterminations for Medicaid beneficiaries, limiting state-directed payments, freezing new or higher provider taxes, tightening Medicaid eligibility for some immigrants and cutting funding for ACA Marketplace navigators.

Congress also allowed enhanced premium tax credits to expire at the start of the year, disqualifying about 22 million people from larger discounts on premiums.

This changing federal health policy landscape is "going to be hard for every hospital," Hempstead emphasized. These policy shifts are slated to reduce enrollment in publicly subsidized coverage and increase the uninsured rate by 10 million by 2034, when most policies will be in effect.

In turn, hospitals are anticipating billions more dollars in uncompensated care costs as they navigate a changing payer mix.

However, RWJF's latest research with the Urban Institute finds that some hospitals will have it worse than others, which could severely impact access to care for some of the most vulnerable populations.

What providers will feel the most impact? The impacts of federal health policy changes will vary widely across hospitals, according to the RWJF-Urban Institute report. It will really depend on state policy environments, including whether a state has expanded Medicaid and whether it uses state-directed payments to bolster Medicaid reimbursement to providers. Payer mix, financial status and location also come into play here, researchers said. However, they stressed that rural and Medicaid-dependent hospitals face the greatest financial risk from the policy changes. These provider types are the most likely to reduce service lines or close altogether. Hospitals with a heavy Medicaid-covered patient population will see more pronounced shifts in uncompensated care costs as 4.9 million to 10.1 million people lose Medicaid coverage by 2028 due to new work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks. This includes many beneficiaries who satisfy the work requirements but will have trouble documenting their work activity, researchers say. These hospitals, also known as safety-net providers, are expected to see operating margins drop between 25.9% and 29.6% due to coverage losses from the Medicaid work requirements, the Commonwealth Fund previously reported. But rural providers are likely to be the most stressed since they were the most financially fragile to start with, Hempstead explained. Rural providers in Medicaid expansion states are particularly at risk, the report found. Rural hospitals already operate on razor-thin margins and typically at a loss relative to patient care margins. Additionally, there have been nearly 200 rural hospital closures and conversions to outpatient-only care since 2005, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. More than 700 rural hospitals are currently at risk of closing. The OBBBA established a $50 billion fund specifically to support rural healthcare during these changes. However, industry experts agree that the funding won't be enough to keep rural providers afloat amid revenue losses over the next decade. For rural safety-net hospitals in expansion states, the Commonwealth Fund estimates work requirements to reduce net operating income by 24.6% to 28.0%, further eroding the financial status of these already struggling facilities. Rural communities are likely to face the most significant access barriers due to federal policy changes, Hempstead explained. "A response to financial strain is to cut specialties that are more expensive and less profitable," she said. "For example, there have been a lot of rural hospitals that have already eliminated cancer care, which requires some residents to travel really far distances to get infusions." Labor and delivery, behavioral health and outpatient services have also been trimmed at many cash-strapped facilities. This has created maternity care deserts, as birthing services incur high fixed costs and rely heavily on lower-margin public coverage. Hospitals have also sought to offload non-surgical, lower-reimbursement programs. This is creating an impending access-to-care problem, which could escalate into a full-blown crisis if rural hospitals are forced to close entirely due to changes in payer mix and revenue.

Remaining calm under pressure The health policy landscape under the Trump administration will affect all types of providers to some extent. But some aim to remain calm under pressure. One of those providers is Chris Johnson, founder and CEO of Bluebird Kids Health. Bluebird Kids Health is a pediatric primary care provider with clinics in underserved areas, or pediatric care deserts, primarily in Florida. As such, about 60% of its patients are covered by Medicaid, according to Johnson. However, Johnson noted that children were largely held harmless in the legislation passed last summer. Patients changing insurance has been a thing in the past. It's something that will continue to happen as long as insurance is a thing. Abhi Ghavalkar, CEO, Third Space The cuts primarily affected the adult population, with children's coverage continuing to receive broad bipartisan support. The impact on children is expected to be minimal, with only thousands of children affected across all states rather than millions, he said. Florida is also a nonexpansion state, meaning it will not be as impacted by funding mechanism changes. While direct regulatory impact should be relatively small, Johnson still expressed concerns about family caregiver confusion during redetermination processes. Some caregivers who lose Medicaid eligibility may not understand that their children still qualify. Additionally, there may be anxiety among certain populations, particularly related to immigration dynamics, about registering for Medicaid. The full impact of these factors on children remains unknown. Bluebird Kids Health has established relationships with health plans to share data and help patients with enrollment processes. While they cannot directly enroll patients in Medicaid due to regulatory restrictions, they provide instructions and tools for enrollment. Third Space is another practice that primarily works with Medicaid patients -- 80% to 85% of its overall patient volume, to be more exact, said the virtual behavioral health practice's cofounder and CEO Abhi Ghavalkar. Shifting coverage isn't new to Ghavalkar, though. Enrollment churn is already very common in Medicaid, with about 1 in 10 enrollees losing and regaining coverage within 12 months prior to the OBBBA's changes. Medicaid insurers have also consolidated significantly over the last two decades, with approximately one in four Medicaid managed care plans involved in at least one acquisition between 2006 and 2020, according to a 2025 Health Affairs study. Third Space has navigated this before with minimal disruption to patient and provider relationships, Ghavalkar stated. The practice has completed eligibility checks more frequently to verify patients' coverage throughout the revenue cycle. These checks are also automated using technology from Assured to get as close to real time as possible. The technology also scours payers' websites to catch changes in provider networks and payment policies. The practice itself has dedicated resources to get information at the plan level to anticipate disruptions in contracts and credentialing, too. "Patients changing insurance has been a thing in the past. It's something that will continue to happen as long as insurance is a thing," Ghavalkar said. "What's possible is that the number of moments where a patient's insurance coverage could lapse doubles now. We've not seen any of that happen just yet, but we're preparing and putting in processes as if it's already 2027 to get ahead of them."