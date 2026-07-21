Why providers can't get paid for using clinical AI tools

Today's most common healthcare payment models do not work to reimburse providers for their increasing use of clinical AI, industry leaders said in a new report from the Peterson Health Technology Institute.

For the report, leaders from health systems, health plans, technology companies, investment firms, academia, and federal agencies gathered in the spring to discuss payment for the adoption of high-value clinical AI, including assistive and autonomous tools specifically for hypertension management.

Assistive tools can continuously monitor blood pressure between visits and draft titration recommendations, while autonomous AI continuously analyzes blood pressure and delivers the titrations to the patient with minimal clinical intervention.

Health system leaders agreed that AI-enabled care can reduce total care costs while improving population-level outcomes, but healthcare providers need to be able to afford to implement these technologies and to collect evidence for clinical AI.

Fee-for-service, pay-for-performance and even capitation models just aren't made to reimburse providers for their use of increasingly autonomous clinical AI, according to the report.

Without addressing this key challenge, broad adoption of health AI will lag, PHTI researchers said.

The problems with today's healthcare payment models Using the most common healthcare payment models would either inflate costs or insufficiently incentivize adoption of clinical AI, according to the report. Costs would be a problem under fee-for-service, which is the most popular healthcare payment methodology per data from America's Health Insurance Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. PHTI researchers explained that clinical AI enables clinicians to be more productive, thus increasing the number of billable services under the payment model. This is already happening in some capacity with revenue cycle AI. Solutions that leverage AI for clinical documentation and charge capture are producing more billable codes, which researchers say is driving a rising 9% trend in medical costs. AI's inflationary impact on healthcare could worsen as providers move toward more autonomous clinical AI, which relies on inputs that differ from those used in fee-for-service models, they explained. For example, clinician time is not the primary driver of value in an AI model despite being the top driver in fee-for-service. Rather, the AI delivers care continuously and at scale at lower marginal costs, they said. However, common value-based payment models also lack the design features to fully capture the value of clinical AI, which could impact adoption, the report continued. Health system leaders agreed that pay-for-performance and even capitation models lack the right incentives and coverage rules to support the workflow overhauls required for clinical AI use, especially as the industry moves toward more autonomous technologies. The business case for adopting clinical AI is also still weak among value-based providers, such as accountable care organizations, since attributing cost savings or improvements specifically to an AI solution is difficult. ACOs are still on the line for total cost of care savings.

How healthcare should pay for clinical AI The use of clinical AI necessitates a whole new healthcare payment model, health system leaders agreed. As such, they identified three core principles to guide the design of a future payment model that supports AI-enabled care. First, providers should only get paid for clinical AI use if the technology improves upon current care, they said. This means the AI must improve clinical outcomes, reduce total cost of care or expand access, measured against what providers would have achieved without the technology. Second, payment needs to account for how clinical AI changes the relationship between utilization and value, they suggested. This means using inputs such as clinical or economic value rather than clinicians' time, effort and resources. This future payment model must also include safeguards, such as price ratcheting, to prevent overutilization and excessive spending as clinical AI scales up its interventions. Finally, a future payment model must reward innovation and adoption, then adjust as adoption increases, health system leaders said. Rates should start high enough to incentivize adoption, though, and evolve to account for declining marginal costs and new real-world evidence. Additionally, they wanted the payment structure to account for the clinicians' evolving role in AI-enabled care. How clinicians deliver care will change as they provide greater oversight and orchestration of clinical AI, thereby requiring more quality assurance and population health management (versus individual encounters). These core principles point to a complete overhaul of healthcare payment models, not merely modifications to existing ones, health system leaders stressed. These principles should also be used to design different models for different use cases, not a single model to support AI adoption, they said.