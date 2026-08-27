$15.6B provider payouts fuel surge in No Surprises Act costs

The dispute process under the No Surprises Act is costing significantly more than expected as volumes continue to rise and payment determinations far exceed in-network rates, according to new research.

Using publicly available federal data, rResearchers at Georgetown University found that the independent dispute resolution system has cost $22.4 billion from 2022 to 2025, with total IDR costs reaching $16.6 billion in 2025 alone.

Costs continue to soar for the IDR process, which was intended to provide a fair arbitration system for healthcare providers and payers to settle out-of-network payment disagreements without involving patients. However, the process is proving expensive, with 2025 costs nearly 3.5 times higher than the previous year, researchers said in Health Affairs.

More IDR disputes lead to extreme costs They attributed exorbitant costs to the sheer volume of disputes entering the process and the high cost of the IDR awards themselves. Researchers pointed to 2.6 million new disputes initiated in 2025, up 77% from 2024. This volume pales in comparison to the federal government's estimate of about 22,000 disputes a year. These disputes yielded a hefty price tag -- $15.6 billion in payments owed to providers from 2023 to 2025. Meanwhile, the researchers observed $4.2 billion in internal fees and $1.9 billion in IDR entity fees. Arbitrators awarded 264% more payment determinations between 2024 and 2025, but the amounts were far more than the equivalent in-network rates, researchers indicated. In the last two quarters of 2025, they found that the median initial payment amounts were in the 90th percentile of disputes. More disputes were "unusually high-dollar awards," researchers explained, filed largely by surgeons, assistant surgeons and neurologists. The IDR process initially required arbitrators to heavily consider a qualifying payment amount for awards. This QPA is the median in-network contracted rate for a specific service in a region, adjusted for inflation. The QPA, however, has been central to IDR-related controversies, leading to a reduction in its weight in payment awards. Just recently, an appeals court also overturned the methodology payers use to calculate the QPA, citing inappropriate use of ghost rates. Providers celebrated the ruling, as they have criticized the QPA for underestimating the actual in-network rate or the market price of out-of-network services. Still, researchers asserted that the amounts awarded above the QPA drove the use of the IDR, incentivizing providers, including those not specifically targeted by lawmakers when designing the No Surprises Act, to file disputes. The analysis showed that the estimate of total IDR costs attributable to payment amounts would be lower by $1.1 billion to $2.3 billion if payment determinations were set at 150% or 200% of the QPA, respectively. Winning providers -- which made up the majority of closed disputes -- got a median award of 445% of the QPA. The total awards alone, without subtracting QPA, totaled $19.3 billion in 2025, they reported.