Study: Emergency care costs fall up to 52% after No Surprises Act

The No Surprises Act is working as intended, reducing out-of-network costs by nearly $1 billion, according to a new analysis from HaloMD.

Costs for emergency medical spending are down 13% to 52%, the analysis found. This is all after the implementation of the NSA, suggesting lower spending on emergency care than would have occurred if the law had not existed.

The analysis used publicly available data from the Brookings Institution, CMS IDR Public Use Files, surveys conducted by America's Health Insurance Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and FAIR Health analyses to compare costs before and after the landmark law. It focused on out-of-network emergency medicine, the most targeted area for disputes.

Approximately 11.9 million out-of-network emergency medicine claims were subject to the NSA, resulting in annual savings of about $978 million to $3.95 billion compared to a pre-NSA baseline, the analysis found.

The analysis comes just days after research from Georgetown University showed that the federal IDR process has generated $22.4 billion in additional costs over just four years. The excessive spending was driven by the sheer volume of disputes, which increased by 77% from 2024 to 2025, as well as rising payment amounts, which grew by 264% over the same period.

The Georgetown research has added fuel to the NSA fire, as payers and patient advocacy groups push for IDR reform. They say the federal process has increased healthcare spending, particularly as private equity and so-called middleman companies game the system.

HaloMD is one of those middleman companies, helping more than 25,000 providers navigate the federal IDR process and state balance billing laws to get reimbursed for out-of-network care. The company itself has been sued by several large insurers, including Elevance Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Highmark Health, over allegations it has flooded the IDR process, particularly with ineligible claims, and used misleading pricing data to garner outsized payments.

The company has denied all wrongdoing, defending its business practices as shielding medical practices from payers that deliberately give lowball offers for out-of-network care. Federal courts have also consistently sided with HaloMD, dismissing multiple insurer lawsuits in California, Texas and Georgia.