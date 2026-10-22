Newly published NSA audits reveal QPA miscalculations

The CMS has called out two health plan sponsors for miscalculating qualifying payment amounts under the No Surprises Act amid ongoing criticism of the law's key metric for payment determinations.

On Oct. 20, the federal agency published two audits conducted by its Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, which oversees the implementation of private insurance reforms. The audits examined claims eligible for dispute under the NSA from CareSource, a nonprofit managed care organization, and the School Employees Retirement System in Ohio, for which Aetna administers benefits.

Both audits covered the same initial rollout period of the NSA, from Jan. 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

They are part of the 25 QPA audits initiated as of June 2022, with only one other report on Aetna plans in Texas made public. The latest audit reports come amid calls for greater transparency in the NSA's independent dispute resolution process, which payers and providers use to settle eligible out-of-network claims.

The CCIIO found both large-scale and small, specialized instances of plan sponsors failing to comply with the law's formula.

CareSource's large-scale miscalculation The CareSource audit revealed a blatant calculation error for the median rates in all 952 QPA determinations reviewed in the audit sample. The payer systematically substituted actual negotiated in-network contracts with so-called usual-and-customary rates, leading to inaccurate rates based on the law. The sample was notably limited to claims in Indiana. Usual-and-customary rates are commonly used to determine the allowed amount for out-of-network care, similar to the QPA. However, payers individually determine these rates, unlike the legally set formula for the QPA. CareSource said it was using the usual-and-customary rates at the time, based on Indiana's own surprise billing law. However, the CMS stated in December 2021 that the state law did not qualify as a valid specified law under the NSA. Despite this news, CareSource said it made a business decision to continue using the usual-and-customary rates rather than recalculate QPAs, due to concerns that doing so would negatively affect member cost-sharing partway through the 2022 plan year. The rates in some cases were higher than they should have been, resulting in overcharges. CareSource was also dinged for failing to include required QPA information when it sent initial payment or denial notices to providers (735 instances in the audit sample) and for sending delayed responses to providers' QPA information requests. The organization said it has already implemented several fixes, including a full corrective action plan to recalculate QPA rates per the law's standards. It told auditors that corrected rates went live in its systems on October 2, 2024, and affected claims from Oct. 2, 2022, were reprocessed. However, CCIIO still wants CareSource to complete a self-audit of every affected claim, identifying root causes behind compliance failures and the fixes implemented. It must also identify and refund any consumers who were overcharged because of the flawed QPA calculations. Additionally, CCIIO strongly recommended that the organization implement the corrective actions across all its affiliated plans, not just in Indiana.