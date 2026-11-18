Dive Brief:

Only 1 in 10 payers are completely ready to implement electronic prior authorization requirements spelled out in a landmark 2024 regulation overhauling the process, according to a new Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange survey.

Payers, which face a Jan. 1 deadline to install a slew of application programming interfaces to streamline health data sharing, are having trouble connecting to disparate systems, the survey showed.

Moreover, the requirements are running up costs, with a majority of payers saying compliance with the API requirements has proven more expensive than they anticipated.

Dive Insight:

The final rule in question started rolling out at the start of this year, requiring government-regulated payers -- including Medicare, Medicaid managed care, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and some federal exchange plans -- to speed up their prior authorization decision times, provide detailed denial reasons and publicly report certain prior authorization metrics.

Starting next year, those same payers will be required to install APIs that enable health data sharing and automated prior authorization workflows across patients, providers and other payers. But payers aren’t quite ready, according to the WEDI survey.

Nearly two-thirds of health plans are at least halfway to meeting electronic prior authorization API requirements. Still, 17% said they have yet to start the work.

The partial implementation highlights the complexity of CMS’ requirements, especially since APIs are a “completely new approach to data exchange for most stakeholders,” Robert Tennant, WEDI executive director, said in a statement.

Health plans are hitting roadblocks along the way, with many citing issues connecting to other systems, adapting their business workflows and aligning their prior authorization work with other interoperability projects.

There’s also the question of cost. More than half (62%) of payers said the electronic prior authorization project is more expensive than they anticipated. No payer said the project was less expensive than they’d thought.

The CMS estimates its Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule will cost payers $182 million in the first year alone, with costs rising to as much as $1.6 billion over a decade.

For their part, providers are also unprepared to implement APIs for prior authorization, although the rule does not require them to do so.

A fifth of providers have not started work implementing the APIs, while even fewer are a quarter or halfway completed. Less than a tenth have fully implemented APIs for prior authorization, while 7% do not plan to implement the APIs.

Still, nearly three-quarters of providers agreed that it’s very or extremely important for payers to implement electronic prior authorization.

According to Tennant, payers and providers alike must be able to rely on their clearinghouse and vendor partners to get these APIs off the ground.

“With the January 1, 2027, compliance date fast approaching, it is imperative that stakeholders identify industry partners for API testing,” Tennant said.

Last week, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT and the CMS announced a series of events where payers, providers and health IT developers can test their electronic prior authorization workflows. The CMS said the workshops will help impacted organizations assess software gaps ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline.

Previously published on our sister site, Healthcare Dive.

Sara Heath is an executive editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, where she covers patient engagement, healthcare policy and health IT.