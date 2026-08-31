Delaware launched a single hub for electronic prior authorizations. Here's why.

As healthcare organizations race to comply with CMS' January 2027 electronic prior authorization mandate, many are building new APIs and electronic connections with the payers they exchange information with.

Delaware is taking a different approach.

Rather than leaving healthcare stakeholders to create separate connections with every trading partner, Delaware is helping providers connect to Smart Health Network, a nationwide interoperability network designed to support electronic prior authorization and other administrative transactions.

Delaware became the first state to launch a statewide implementation of the network, using Rural Health Transformation Program funding to onboard providers and leveraging its existing health information exchange, the Delaware Health Information Network (DHIN), to accelerate adoption.

Delaware officially launched the statewide effort on July 13, when more than 200 participants took part in a Connectathon to test their connections to the Smart Health Network hub.

Looking beyond compliance Electronic prior authorization is designed to replace paper-and fax-based workflows with digital transactions. But replacing faxes with electronic connections does not eliminate the underlying complexity. "Instead of having fax machines connecting things, we'll have electronic connections, but we'll have a million electronic connections," said Neil Hochstein, M.D., Delaware's surgeon general. "We'll replace a fax machine with a modernized version." Providers often maintain separate connections with multiple health plans, creating a web of interfaces Hochstein described as "like spaghetti." Delaware state officials saw the CMS-0057 mandate as an opportunity to address the broader interoperability challenge through a central hub, rather than simply meeting the federal deadline for electronic prior authorization. "Prior authorization is just the start," Hochstein said, pointing to public health reporting, claims adjudication and other administrative transactions as potential uses for this shared infrastructure.

One connection instead of many Instead of asking every provider and payer to connect directly to one another, Smart Health Network provides a shared hub that organizations connect to once, while keeping the CMS-0057 APIs and systems they are already building. Paul Meyer, CEO of Smart Health Network, likened the approach to payment networks such as Visa. "Visa is a three-way hub that connects a consumer, a bank and a merchant," Meyer said. "Everybody connects once." Like Visa, Smart Health Network routes transactions but does not access their contents. Meyer described each transaction as a sealed envelope: the network knows where it needs to go and delivers it, but cannot open or read what is inside. Smart Health Network is structured as a public benefit corporation and designed to operate as a neutral utility. The governance model allows competing payers, providers and technology companies to connect to shared infrastructure without any single participant controlling the network. Hochstein said the structure includes both a data trust and a governance trust, with the goal of keeping participation affordable rather than maximizing revenue. "The purpose is not to monetize it," Hochstein said. "The purpose is not to extract the highest rent possible, but to find the lowest sustaining cost possible."

Using existing infrastructure to accelerate adoption Delaware is using DHIN's existing relationships with providers to spread awareness of the Smart Health Network and help them get connected. Hochstein said healthcare practices across the state already know and trust DHIN, giving the HIE an established network of provider relationships to build on. "We can leverage their trust and their network," Hochstein said. "I don't mean electronic network. I mean their people network." While many organizations will be able to connect to the network through designated gateway hosts, including EHR vendors and cloud providers, some smaller organizations with limited IT resources will be able to use DHIN as the gateway host. That flexibility allows organizations to participate without replacing existing systems or abandoning the CMS-0057 work already underway.