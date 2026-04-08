Major payers say they cut prior authorizations by 11%

Leading healthcare payers said they have pared back prior authorizations after taking a pledge last year to simplify the notoriously cumbersome process.

America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) reported yesterday that participating payers eliminated 11% of prior authorizations across a range of medical services. As a result, there were 6.5 million fewer pre-treatment approvals since agreeing to streamline requirements.

Over 50 payers signed the multi-year commitment last year, including several Blues plans, Cigna, Aetna, Elevance Health, Humana and UnitedHealthcare.

The commitment, in partnership with HHS and CMS, aims to streamline and simplify prior authorizations across commercial coverage, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid managed care. Payers agreed to six commitments, including standardizing electronic prior authorization, reducing the scope of claims subject to prior authorizations and ensuring continuity of care when patients change plans.

Where payers are making headway AHIP and BCBSA highlighted progress in three categories. First, participating payers reduced the scope of prior authorizations by reducing requirements across markets, including a more than 15% reduction in Medicare Advantage. The report said payers cut requirements for services "with clear, evidence-based clinical guidelines, demonstrated improvements in patient outcomes and consistent utilization patterns among providers." Second, some committed payers have established secure data-sharing processes to achieve continuity of care. Participating payers agreed to honor existing prior authorizations for benefit-equivalent, in-network services for a 90-day transition period. Enhanced data sharing and customer service support to manage continuity of care requests are gaining momentum, the report indicated. Third, participating payers made progress with enhanced communications by using consumer-friendly language and delivering straightforward notices and determinations, AHIP and BCBSA reported.

The next phase of prior authorization reform These are just "important initial steps," Mike Tuffin, AHIP's president and CEO, said in a statement. The payers are still "working toward the shared goal of delivering answers at the point of care whenever possible -- a goal that will require both plans and providers to eliminate manual processes and adopt real-time electronic data sharing," he added. In this next phase of the multi-year commitment, participating payers plan to focus on standardizing electronic prior authorization submissions and expanding real-time responses by Jan. 1, 2027. "During the past 10 months, the Blues made significant, measurable strides toward delivering on our promise to make this process faster, simpler and more transparent," said Kim Keck, CEO of BCBSA. "Moving forward, we will focus on our commitment to address 80% of electronic prior authorization requests in real-time, at the speed of care." The focus on digitizing the process aligns with new CMS requirements. The CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) requires most payers to transition to electronic prior authorizations over the next two years. The rule also seeks to streamline the process through mandated decision response times, denial transparency and public reporting of payer prior authorization metrics, including approval and denial rates, on their websites. CMS is also running an Innovation Center model, called the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction, or WISeR, Model, that leverages AI for prior authorizations in six states.