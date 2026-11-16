Dive Brief:

The CMS has delayed the implementation of Medicaid work requirements another six months for states that need extra time to sort out beneficiaries’ eligibility, the agency told state Medicaid directors in a letter on Friday.

States can apply for the delay by Dec. 11, which would extend the deadline for states to implement work requirements in Medicaid until June 30.

The delay comes as states have pushed to block the requirements, as they struggle to set up systems to verify Medicaid work hours and exceptions ahead of the previous Jan. 1 deadline.

Dive Insight:

Passed last year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, states will need to verify starting Jan. 1 that its members have completed at least 80 hours per month of either paid employment, job training, education or community service to qualify for coverage.

Some states have pushed back on the requirements, arguing that their IT systems aren’t equipped to handle the new eligibility checks and that they don’t have enough time or funding to get their systems up to snuff before the deadline.

Some states have turned to the courts, including more than two dozen that sued the federal government to block work requirements entirely, arguing they go beyond the scope of the CMS’ authority.

Federal judges haven’t opted to strike down the requirements, but they have chipped away at some guidance determining exceptions for medical frailty.

Now, the CMS has told states they can delay implementation of the work requirements by offering a “hold harmless” option that would delay penalties for states. The delay comes after the CMS said it heard from states about their plans to implement Medicaid work requirements.

State Medicaid directors should use the additional time to improve workflows, streamline the application process and update IT systems, the CMS said.

Industry groups praised the delay, saying that states needed more time to iron out work requirements to ensure beneficiaries aren’t kicked off coverage for administrative reasons, like paperwork issues. States that have launched Medicaid work requirements early, like Nebraska, have shown high rates of disenrollments for paperwork or procedural reasons.

“Too many people risk losing coverage not because they are ineligible, but because of missed paperwork or other administrative hurdles,” Martha Santana-Chin, CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan, which serves about 2 million people on Medicaid, said in an emailed statement. “We appreciate CMS recognizing the complexity of implementing these requirements and the importance of giving states the time to get it right and do so efficiently.”

Still, providers and lawmakers remain concerned about Medicaid work requirements in general. The optional delay is a “small step in the right direction, but it does not avert the disaster ahead,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., said in a joint statement Friday.

Up to 10.1 million people are expected to lose Medicaid coverage with the introduction of work requirements, according to a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Previously published on our sister site, Healthcare Dive.

Jacqueline LaPointe is an Executive Editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, covering revenue cycle management, healthcare payers, health policy, and health IT since 2016.