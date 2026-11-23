Dive Brief:

More hospitals and health systems are operating at negative or very thin margins, thanks to increases in bad debt, charity care and operating expenses, according to updated hospital financial performance data from Kaufman Hall.

Hospitals’ median operating margin for 2026 so far dropped to just 1.1% in September — a big slide from the more than 3% that had been holding steady all summer, the consulting firm’s report showed.

Now, nearly half of health systems and hospitals are operating in the red, making providers particularly vulnerable to even slight revenue reductions ahead of massive Medicaid coverage reforms, according to Erik Swanson, managing director at Kaufman Hall.

Dive Insight:

Looming changes to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act are expected to leave more patients uninsured or unable to afford care. As a result, hospitals are bracing for a sharp rise in the cost of care they provide but don’t get paid for.

Hospitals are already seeing uncompensated care grow, with the Kaufman Hall report showing increases in both uncollected revenue owed to them, called bad debt, and the level of free or discounted care hospitals give to patients in need, known as charity care.

The data from more than 1,300 hospitals revealed an 8% increase bad debt and charity care as a percentage of gross operating revenue through September compared to the same time last year.

The report points to a sustained, multi-year erosion in hospitals’ ability to collect revenue rather than a short-term blip, with bad debt and charity care up 13% compared with three years ago.

Swanson expects the trend to continue as the impacts of the GOP’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” are finally felt. States, for example, are gearing up to implement Medicaid work requirements in the first half of next year, which research shows could kick up to 10.1 million people off the federal healthcare program.

Hospitals also continue to be squeezed by higher drug, supply and labor expenses, facing increases almost across the board on what they need to spend to maintain operations, according to the report.

Still, hospitals are working to bolster revenues in the face of financial headwinds. Daily net operating revenue was up slightly (6%) versus the same period last year. Hospitals are particularly seeing more revenue from their outpatient services, with outpatient revenue increasing by nearly one-third versus three years ago.

Health systems have invested heavily in adding more outpatient care to take advantage of burgeoning patient demand for care in cheaper settings. However, these investments can be a “double-edged sword,” according Swanson.

Health systems with strong ambulatory care networks tend to have higher outpatient profitability and margins, which supports overall profits but also affects inpatient care, he explained. As more patients move to outpatient settings, hospital beds are usually full of sicker, older patients who require more supplies, drugs and labor to care for them, Swanson continued.

The shift in patients’ coverage in light of health insurance reform will also leave more hospitals footing a greater portion of the bill. While hospitals expect more uninsured patients to be admitted, they are also facing more underinsured patients who have coverage but still cannot afford their deductibles or copays, Swanson said.

The underinsured population is expected to grow after the expiration of more generous premium help for plans on ACA exchanges earlier this year. Without financial assistance, these people are opting for high-deductible plans that come with lower premiums.

Previously published on our sister site, Healthcare Dive.

Jacqueline LaPointe is an Executive Editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, covering revenue cycle management, healthcare payers, health policy, and health IT since 2016.