Dive Brief:

Federal regulators have launched a new portal for payers and providers to manage disagreements related payments for out-of-network services.

Known as the Independent Dispute Resolution Gateway, entities can start, manage and track payment disputes on the platform, as well as monitor and analyze outcomes.

The portal aims to streamline the controversial arbitration process by replacing the web forms designed for single submissions that entities currently use with a centralized system that enables ongoing management, according to the HHS and other agencies.

Dive Insight:

This spring, regulators finalized a rule overhauling IDR, hoping to patch up some of insurers’ and providers’ concerns with the process, such as reducing ineligible claims for payment and making it easier to track and manage disputes. The IDR Gateway — now live — is part of that push.

The platform will now allow parties to start a new dispute, respond to the third-party arbiters and submit payment offers. The dashboard offers a color-coded snapshot of disputes associated with an organization, showing the total number of disputes in each phase, regulators said.

Organizations will also be able to generate reports on various data, including open and closed disputes associated with their organization, line items and resubmission requests. The portal will provide updates or actions related to an organization’s account or disputes.

The government is also attempting to bolster the security of the IDR process. The platform includes new identity verification processes that allow only U.S.-based users to access the process. Portal users will also be required to verify their identity with an approved credential service provider when creating their account.

Organizations must use the Gateway portal to manage IDR cases after Jan. 15, 2027. Until then, they can submit the single-use web forms they currently use without signing into the portal, regulators said.

The IDR process stemmed from the No Surprises Act, a federal law meant to protect patients from surprise medical bills. Previously, patients were frequently stuck paying for unexpected charges for out-of-network care.

The law instead shifts that burden to providers and insurers. Under the IDR process, each side proposes a payment amount it believes is fair for an out-of-network service, and a government-certified third party acts as an arbiter and makes the final call.

The process has been dogged by allegations of bias from the start, with providers and insurers both arguing the process favors the other side. However, data shows a majority of disputes are filed and won by providers, and that doctors and medical groups are filing significantly more disputes than originally expected.

As a result, IDR appears to be driving billions in extra costs, sparking calls from employers and other stakeholders to reform it. Some lawmakers are even seeking to eliminate IDR altogether.