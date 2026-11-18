Dive Brief:

The CMS has released a new proposed rule to bolster its authority to root out fraud in federal health insurance programs.

The agency will have new powers to screen providers in government insurance programs, and it will also require Medicare Advantage and Part D plans to report providers suspected of fraud.

The CMS said the regulation will save taxpayers $90 billion in the next decade. It comes amid the Trump administration’s broader push to curb fraud, waste and abuse in healthcare.

Dive Insight:

The CMS will get new fraud oversight powers in the new rule, including the authority to deny or revoke Medicare enrollment for healthcare providers and medical equipment suppliers whose owners’ identities or locations cannot be confirmed.

CMS is also planning to make it compulsory for Medicare Advantage organizations and Part D plan sponsors to report confirmed or suspected instances of fraud, waste and abuse among providers. Currently, the agency encourages, but does not require, this reporting. Voluntary reporting rates are low, with a CMS review showing that in 2025, fewer than half of MA and Part D plan contracts voluntarily reported fraud and only 19% reported cases in which they suspended payments to providers and suppliers.

The rule, if finalized, would also place new responsibilities on states to prevent fraud in Medicaid and CHIP programs. It adds new grounds for denying and ending provider enrollment in the programs, including felony convictions, and expands the data included in monthly reports of denials and terminations.

The proposals come as improper payments – those that do not meet requirements of the health insurance programs – to CMS remain flat. The agency released data on Monday showing slight increases in these payments within Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP. While improper payments are not always indicative of fraud, they include overpayments, underpayments and payments without enough information to determine if the requirements have been met.

Affordable Care Act brokers are also in the rule’s crosshairs. The rule restricts agents and brokers with certain felony convictions from accessing the exchanges and allows CMS to suspend them in light of credible abuse allegations.

The Trump administration has targeted Marketplace brokers before. In September, the CMS said it would pause new broker registrations to the Marketplaces to rein in bad actors, before a federal judge struck down the moratorium earlier this month.

Public comments on the proposed rule are due by Jan. 19.