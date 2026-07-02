Meta in the news: What CIOs need to know

Executive summary Legal exposure escalates . Meta faces penalties and mounting lawsuits over child safety, consumer fraud and data privacy violations, creating potential legal and financial risks for enterprise customers using its platforms.

. Meta faces penalties and mounting lawsuits over child safety, consumer fraud and data privacy violations, creating potential legal and financial risks for enterprise customers using its platforms. Platform dependency concerns . Ongoing regulatory scrutiny could force Meta to alter its operations, threatening business continuity and ROI for companies that have built their tech stacks around Meta's products and services.

. Ongoing regulatory scrutiny could force Meta to alter its operations, threatening business continuity and ROI for companies that have built their tech stacks around Meta's products and services. Risk management imperative. CIOs should audit data compliance, assess vendor alternatives, model potential impacts and monitor legal developments.

Meta's mounting legal challenges are forcing IT leaders to reassess their dependence on the social media giant's platforms and services.

In March 2026, Meta was ordered to pay $375 million in civil penalties for violating consumer protection laws in New Mexico. The jury in the state's case against Meta found the company liable for misleading consumers and harming children. Additionally, New Mexico argued that Meta is a "public nuisance." The state is seeking "$3.7 billion in abatement costs as well as injunctive relief, which includes requests for extensive changes to the manner in which we provide our services in New Mexico," according to a quarterly filing from Meta.

This child safety case is not the only legal trouble clouding Meta. The company is facing a series of lawsuits regarding child safety, consumer fraud and data privacy.

As this pattern of legal and regulatory scrutiny -- not exclusive to Meta -- continues, CIOs at enterprises that rely on Meta's products will have to consider the potential risks.

"As a CIO, CMO [chief marketing officer], whoever is responsible at your org for managing and mitigating that risk, you should be paying attention to these lawsuits, and you should be…proactively starting to look at: How do I hedge my tech stack in such a way that I am protected against any potential outcomes that might occur?" Roger Beharry Lall, research director, advertising technologies and marketing applications at advisory company IDC Global.

Legal and financial risk exposure Meta is increasingly in the spotlight over the impact of its services on children. In addition to the landmark case in New Mexico, a jury in California found both Meta and Google liable for harm stemming from a woman's use of social media as a child, according to NPR. As a result, Meta must pay the woman $4.2 million in damages, The New York Times reports. "That case is worth paying attention to because it provides a roadmap for potential liability against others who provide platforms, not just social media companies, but others in the tech industry who offer platforms to customers and particularly to youth," Casey Waughn, a senior associate and data privacy, cybersecurity and litigation attorney at law firm Armstrong Teasdale, said. In another California case still underway, Meta is facing civil prosecution alleging that it knowingly facilitates scam ads on its platforms, exposing its users to up to 15 billion scam ads every day, according to the complaint. If a company is allegedly responsible for child harm and consumer fraud, what does that mean for its business customers? "From the customer perspective, if the product is alleged to be, for example, deceptive and the company has integrated that into its own practices, and all of a sudden, you have built your product on a design that is deceptive, that can be very problematic for your own enterprise," Waughn said. Data privacy issues associated with Meta's products could also translate into legal and financial consequences for its customers. For example, the Meta Pixel has been at the center of several enforcement actions and lawsuits. The Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY) hit two pharmacy companies with GDPR for transferring sensitive data to Meta using the Meta Pixel on their websites. In the U.S., several healthcare companies have been subject to class action lawsuits regarding the use of the Meta Pixel and the disclosure of protected health information. The use of the Meta Pixel has also been central to a series of lawsuits alleging Wiretap Act violations, Waughn noted. "These lawsuits allege that Pixel is unlawfully collecting data and tries to hold that company liable for aiding and abetting a wiretap violation by Meta," she said.

Platform reliability and business continuity Even if companies are not directly exposed to legal or regulatory risk, they could face indirect consequences if regulatory or legal action forces Meta to change how its platform operates. "That's the goal of a lot of this regulatory action; it's to scrutinize the way that Meta is doing business and potentially to force it to change its practices," Waughn said. New Mexico, for example, is requesting several changes to Meta's operations within the state, including safer algorithms for children. If Meta is forced to make certain changes, it could affect the way it serves its customers. But court cases and regulatory enforcement take time. "It's not like Meta is going away. It's not like they're [unstable], and they're going to be destroyed tomorrow by these court cases," Beharry Lall said. "Depending on where the rulings land, it could weaken their ability to deliver on the ROAS [return on ad spend] or ROI type promises." While that outcome is possible, it is not certain. The pattern of legal and regulatory action against Meta creates uncertainty for its customers. What will be the end result of these ongoing issues? How can CIOs prepare? "For CIOs, the risk is platform dependency. They need to know exactly what Meta is going to do for the next three to four years and how they are going to support them," Shashi Bellamkonda, principal research director at advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, said. For CIOs, the risk is platform dependency. Shashi Bellamkonda, principal research director, Info-Tech Research Group

Reputational risk Meta's track record on child safety and data privacy, as well as its business practices, are affected by the mounting legal and regulatory actions. However, does that translate into reputational risk for the companies that use Meta's platform and products? For companies hit with lawsuits and fines for data privacy violations stemming from Meta Pixel use, reputational risk looms. For companies that simply have a relationship with Meta, that risk will be influenced by the industries in which they operate. "Someone working in procurement in the education setting is probably going to have a different expectation than someone working in procurement in a consumer brand setting, just because of the expectations that people have when handling youth data versus handling e-commerce type of data," Waughn explained.