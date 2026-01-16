Top challenges and priorities for CIOs in 2026

The CIO role is evolving to include more than IT management. As CIOs move into 2026, they have more extensive responsibilities, including AI strategy, regulatory compliance and workforce transformation.

The CIO's agenda is becoming more complex amid advancements in AI, technological enhancements, economic pressures and social change. All these trends intersect with broader business goals such as sustainability, risk management, cybersecurity, budget and talent strategies.

As 2026 begins, here's what CIOs need to know:

The AI plateau: What smart CIOs will do when the hype cools As AI shifts from a phase of intense hype to implementation reality, CIOs need to figure out how to turn the potential into practical value. To do this, CIOs will need to navigate this shift effectively through governance and measurable value. Read the full article.

AI surge fuels dramatic transformation of CIO role The CIO role has expanded to include AI leadership. Priorities include leading AI initiatives, scaling responsibly and determining business value. The CIO role is evolving just as fast as the technology they manage. Read the full article.

Regulatory trends every CIO should watch As new regulations reshape data, AI, security and cloud operations, CIOs must adapt quickly. Regulatory compliance is now a fundamental responsibility for nearly all CIOs, so staying informed about compliance trends is essential to avoid significant operational and financial impacts. Read the full article.

What CIOs need to know about cyber risk insurance issues Cyber threats continue to escalate, and cyber insurance is a core element for mitigating them. CIOs need to understand the challenges in cyber insurance and learn how to balance resilience, cost-effectiveness and risk mitigation in 2026. Read the full article.

The 2026 talent reckoning: Beyond degrees and certifications As demand for skilled IT professionals continues to grow in 2026, CIOs may need to shift their focus to hiring candidates based on real-world expertise and adaptability rather than on traditional degrees and certifications. CIOs should prioritize skills-based hiring while also fostering continuous learning within their organizations. Read the full article.

DEI priorities CIOs should address in 2026 It's no longer just the sole responsibility of HR to oversee the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. CIOs and other tech leaders must determine how to approach DEI initiatives to create a culture of innovation and belonging within the organization. Read the full article.

5 business sustainability trends for 2026 Sustainability remains a core priority for businesses as they embrace innovative strategies to align profitability with environmental and social responsibility. Regulatory shifts and tech advances are shaping the trends for 2026, including clean energy for data centers, AI, climate risk and the circular economy. Read the full article.