Data Technologies outlook on 2026: The year of data is here

At the start of 2026, one thing is certain: Data is more critical to an organization's success than ever.

AI is a driving force for modern IT innovation, and the data technologies space is no different. The rapid evolution of agentic AI is reshaping data management and underscores the critical need for intelligent data. AI outputs are only as good as the data they are given, so the push for well-governed, contextually aware and high-quality data is essential.

At the same time, regulations around AI ethics, data privacy and security continue to evolve globally. Organizations are facing increasing pressure to meet governance and compliance standards, forcing them to take a hard look at how they manage, organize and back up their data.

The trends emerging in 2026 highlight a pivotal moment for IT business leaders: the opportunity to build smarter, more sustainable systems that drive innovation while aligning with ethical and regulatory expectations. Balancing innovation with accountability will be a key challenge in 2026, as organizations aim to use AI efficiently while maintaining trust and transparency.

Below, the Data Technologies team has collected seven stories that highlight where data management, backup and analytics are headed in 2026.

2026 will be the year data becomes truly intelligent As businesses embrace platforms that seamlessly integrate AI, automation, and governance, 2026 is set to be the year of intelligent data. Find out how smarter, connected, and trustworthy data will shape AI innovation and redefine the future of data management.

Read the full article →

The top 2026 data conferences to plan enterprise strategy Conferences are a great way for IT pros to stay on top of emerging trends and innovations. Check out this guide to learn which relevant data technologies conferences are headed your way in 2026. Read the full article →

4 trends that will shape data management and AI in 2026 AI developments are going to have a massive effect on the data technologies landscape this year. Explore the four key trends that will redefine data management and AI in 2026, including the rise of agentic AI and a focus on more complex data management automations. Read the full article →

9 data backup trends to watch A strong data backup strategy is critical to preventing data loss, so make sure your organization isn't behind the times. Stay on top of rising backup trends, including advancements in AI tools, the shift toward cloud repatriation and the growing emphasis on data governance enforcement. Read the full article →