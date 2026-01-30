TechTarget’s Outlook on 2026

It’s been nearly four years since OpenAI focused the spotlight on artificial intelligence, and there’s no sign of interest and investment in AI waning. If anything, IT leaders are under pressure to turn boardroom promises into bottom-line results in 2026.

Beyond setting organization-wide AI strategy, IT leaders must manage rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and ensure their data strategy fuels intelligent systems, all with an eye on what’s coming next.

TechTarget’s team of editors and reporters are on top of these complex trends. This January, we’ve asked trusted sources, analysts and industry thought leaders for their insights on how IT executives can make better informed decisions. Whether you need advice on what to do when the AI hype cools, or you’re wondering which emerging technologies to watch this year, here is our TechTarget Outlook 2026:

AI and emerging technologies: The next frontier

Even while AI continues to overturn established industries and ways of working, emerging technologies like quantum computing are on the horizon. Read our spotlight on AI and the emerging technologies you need to know about in 2026.

Cybersecurity: Balancing defense and strategy

CISOs face mounting challenges as they balance traditional threat mitigation with new AI-enabled threats and business priorities. It will take a mix of skills, tools and teamwork to stay ahead of evolving threats and build resilient defenses. Read our CISO’s 2026 outlook.

Data technologies: The foundation of innovation

AI projects fail on a foundation of poor quality, sprawling data. This is making governance an AI buzzword. Discover how to align innovation with governance and read why 2026 might be the year of data.

Enterprise software: Planning with precision

With tighter budgets and higher stakes as companies push for digital transformation, every enterprise software decision affects business success. Read how leaders can navigate these challenges across the enterprise software ecosystem.

Infrastructure: Powering the AI era

The growth of energy-intensive AI workloads is pushing IT infrastructure from the background to center stage. Infrastructure is now a strategic business priority as organizations invest in advanced systems and cloud services to maintain a competitive edge. Read more about how modern infrastructure is evolving for the AI era.

IT strategy: The expanding role of the CIO