How enterprise software planning is taking shape for 2026

Planning for 2026 is forcing enterprise software decisions to be made earlier, and with fewer opportunities to adjust later. Once platforms are selected and architectures set, changing direction is no longer something teams can easily revisit after rollout. As a result, planning discussions are happening with more caution and less tolerance for course correction.

How that plays out varies by category. Budget controls are compressing timelines. Governance and compliance requirements continue to expand. Meanwhile, AI initiatives are introducing unresolved questions around ownership, integration and accountability that cut across teams and systems.

The articles below examine how these conditions are surfacing across customer experience, core business systems and workplace technology. Read together, they provide context for leaders navigating tradeoffs, coordinating stakeholders and deciding where closer attention is warranted as planning moves forward.