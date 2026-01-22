Top ERP trends to know about for 2026

ERP will be affected by some important trends in 2026. Leaders who work with ERP systems and on their company's supply chain should make sure their organizations are ready for the changes ahead and that their technology can meet their company's needs.

The popularity of composable ERP will continue to make low-code an important aspect of ERP configuration, while AI-driven predictive analytics will enable supply chain leaders to receive deeper insight. Meanwhile, ERP security and compliance will remain high priorities for companies, and sustainability reporting will gain new importance.

Learn more about some key ERP trends for 2026.

1. Low-code ERP Low-code capabilities are helping democratize ERP configuration. Low-code tools are enabling users without technical backgrounds to create custom workflows without involving IT. Low-code capabilities are an important part of composable ERP, which continues to be a major topic in the ERP world in 2026.

2. Predictive analytics Predictive analytics will continue to be a popular way for companies to gain deeper insights into the potential effects of various factors on their business results. Predictive analytics draws on technologies such as machine learning to deliver insights about the future. It can help company leaders make better decisions about their supply chains and other aspects of their operations because the forecasts are updated in real time. This technology can also help reduce a company's risk by identifying potential problems before they become issues.

3. ERP security and compliance An increase in overall cyberthreats and growing attention to compliance standards make these topics a high priority in the coming year for companies that use ERP. The valuable information contained in an ERP system makes protecting that data a top priority for companies. Adopting approaches such as zero-trust models and AI-powered threat detection can help companies improve their cybersecurity strategy. Compliance will also be a major concern for companies in 2026. Automated compliance tools can help facilitate audit preparation by automatically flagging potential issues. Also, data governance tools can help support adherence to GDPR and other privacy regulations, and ERP systems that are aimed at specific industries can often help improve compliance for companies in highly regulated areas. 2026 ERP trends can help companies become more adaptable and provide leaders with more current information when they are making decisions.