C-suite should make AI data management the 2026 ERP priority

Laying a unified data foundation for a more resilient, modernized ERP that is increasingly cloud-based, loosely integrated and fronted by an army of agentic AI assistants is likely the priority for senior business and IT leaders this year.

That's roughly the consensus of three longtime ERP analysts asked to name the issue that leaders should focus on the most in 2026. But they caution that making good decisions about data architecture, cloud services and AI platforms won't be sufficient without the will to make managerial and cultural changes that break down technical and departmental silos and establish the end-to-end business processes AI needs to be effective.

"Data has been the third rail of enterprise success for my entire career. It's the place where projects fail fast and sometimes hard," said Joshua Greenbaum, principal at Enterprise Applications Consulting. "More and more, pretty much everything clients want to do, whether it's maintain old processes, migrate processes to dabble in new AI, or maintain old AI systems, is going to end up in the lap of whoever is running the data strategy."

Another trend pushing data strategies to the forefront, Greenbaum said, is the pending arrival of the long-predicted "post-ERP" era, when traditional, monolithic ERP is broken into loosely coupled business applications mostly running in the cloud. "It's not that the products will go away, but the real strategic value for enterprises will be the entire end-to-end process, not just the ERP component of it," he said.

For Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, the keystone of any data strategy is the data lakehouse. "This is the no-brainer," Mueller said.

Data lakehouses combine the data management and querying capabilities of data warehouses with the flexibility and low cost of data lakes. They are increasingly put forth as a Goldilocks solution to the challenges of combining the data in ERP systems with third-party data. Organizations have to decide whether to build their own lakehouses, use one from a cloud-based provider or expand one they already have, Mueller said.

However, Jon Reed, co-founder of analyst firm Diginomica, sees unified data -- and AI, for that matter -- only as a means to an end: resilience.

"I don't think we can convincingly make effective predictions anymore, but what we do know is that things are volatile and that that's sort of a permanent state. And we don't know where that volatility could come from next," he said.

Companies have come to realize that the ERP systems they still rely on might not be resilient and adaptable enough for today's market realities. "I want customers to really be thinking about what they need from an operational software standpoint to compete effectively," Reed said. "The overriding question is how does the ERP fit into that agenda of modernization?"

Vendors push data products and partnerships ERP vendors are making it clear through their product strategies that they see data as the key to realizing the potential of AI to usher in a new age of ERP that communicates in natural language, enables end-to-end process automation across corporate boundaries and executes most tasks on behalf of users -- all while fulfilling its traditional role of hosting business transactions and records. SAP, Oracle, Workday, Infor and other vendors bolstered their data management and integration offerings last year. SAP, which had been criticized for having a scattershot strategy, drew praise for introducing Business Data Cloud (BDC), a SaaS data management and analytics platform for unifying SAP and external data, embedding it with technology from Databricks, a cloud data lakehouse platform. It later released a new version, BDC Connect, to provide secure, bidirectional links between BDC and partner platforms, including Databricks, Google Cloud and Snowflake. A key feature is zero-copy sharing, which keeps data in the owner's SAP system while allowing other companies to access it from their data platforms. Mueller said the capability is important because it helps companies maintain ownership of data and avoid having to move it around. Meanwhile, Oracle consolidated its data management and AI development offerings in a new AI Data Platform and introduced a lakehouse that uses AI to automate data management. Analysts said the moves help prepare data for AI and minimize the need for integration between ERP modules. Workday announced a similar, partnership-driven, zero-copy offering called Workday Data Cloud. Infor has had lakehouses for more than a decade, according to Mueller, originally to support integration, reporting and analytics strategies that predate the generative AI era that began with ChatGPT's introduction in late 2022.

AI demand driving ERP cloud migrations The AI data consolidation trend is also hastening the ERP cloud migration decision for some organizations. Jon Reed Jon Reed Reed said the modernization planning that often leads to the cloud also sets up the data discussion as organizations look to rationalize their data architecture and align it with those of their ERP vendor and its partners. "You get to have that data conversation in a much more aggressive way than you ever did in the past," he said. "It's got to be a different kind of data conversation, too, because no one at the board level in your organization has any appetite for a multi-year data cleansing initiative for its own sake. It's going to have to be something much more iterative, where you're able to prove value and ROI all along the way." The desire to implement AI can also spur better conversations across departments during ERP modernization, he said, but today's AI doesn't inherently solve siloing and other nontechnical problems. "If you're a well-run organization with good data, process flows and human collaboration, then your AI projects are probably going to take you that much further. If you're not a well-run organization, have bad data and processes, trying to run agents on top of that is just going to make your situation worse." Holger Mueller Holger Mueller Mueller agreed that an AI data strategy probably means moving the organization's data to the cloud. One reason is AI usually has to run in the cloud, and it needs the elasticity that is cloud's defining feature. "We figured out years ago that it's better to let an AWS worry about their servers and capacity to get you that elasticity," he said. Data architecture decisions are also closely tied to cloud migration strategies, which often involve hybrid configurations that keep some ERP modules on-premises while adding new SaaS applications. "The question is how often do you have to update the data up and down," Mueller said. That setup is challenging to maintain, especially when software needs upgrading. "It's much easier to put everything in a data lakehouse in the cloud."