Top 10 customer experience management software for 2026

Customer experience management is a set of processes and technologies that organizations use to track, oversee and organize every interaction between a customer and the business across all touchpoints throughout the customer journey.

CXM helps organizations meet customer expectations and improve overall satisfaction. The process typically involves gathering feedback, maintaining a centralized customer data repository and delivering personalized interactions across multiple channels based on that data.

Key CXM platform features to consider By using a CXM platform, companies can reap sales enablement benefits. CXM platforms enable organizations to perform the following tasks: Analyze customer feedback.

Respond to customer concerns in real time.

Manage product and service lifecycle workflows.

Measure customer loyalty.

Audit and assess the success of sales efforts.

Handle and document customer incidents.

Align internal operations to improve CX. A CXM platform typically includes tools to collect and consolidate customer feedback, along with workflows to tailor product or service messaging based on that input. Additional capabilities often include customer management, ticketing for support items, product inventory, self-service portals for customers, reports and analytics and collaborative features. A customer experience map and a customer journey map are two key factors in the operation of CXM software.

Top 10 CXM platforms Because no two businesses have the same goals or technology infrastructure, no single CXM platform is right for everyone. By using market reports and vendor rankings from leading research firms, TechTarget editors and consultants compiled the following list of the top 10 CX software platforms in 2026. The list is in alphabetical order.

1. Adobe Experience Cloud Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive platform for delivering personalized experiences across digital channels. It brings together tools for content management, customer analytics, audience segmentation and journey orchestration, enabling organizations to tailor interactions in real time. Key components include: Adobe Analytics. Tracks website traffic and user behavior to provide insights into how customers interact with a brand.

Tracks website traffic and user behavior to provide insights into how customers interact with a brand. Adobe Campaign. Manages email marketing, social media marketing and other marketing campaigns.

Manages email marketing, social media marketing and other marketing campaigns. Adobe Target. Personalizes content and offers to individual customers in real time.

Personalizes content and offers to individual customers in real time. Adobe Experience Manager. Creates and manages digital experiences, such as websites and mobile apps.

Creates and manages digital experiences, such as websites and mobile apps. Adobe Audience Manager. Manages customer data and creates audience segments for targeting. Adobe Experience Cloud is especially well-suited for digital-first enterprises looking to build consistent customer experiences at scale. Its modular architecture supports integration with existing systems while providing centralized tools for managing the full digital customer journey. Pricing is based on a subscription service. Adobe offers tailored pricing for Experience Cloud components depending on the organizational needs and deployment scale.

2. HubSpot Service Hub HubSpot Service Hub is a customer service platform designed to help organizations manage support requests, capture feedback and strengthen customer relationships through a connected CX. Built on HubSpot's CRM platform, Service Hub integrates with other marketing and sales hubs that are often in rotation with businesses considering Service Hub. This provides a unified view of the entire customer journey for users. Service Hub includes core tools such as ticketing, shared inboxes, live chat and knowledge bases, as well as customer feedback surveys and automation workflows. Businesses can track key metrics like customer satisfaction score and net promoter score, automate routine follow-ups and streamline agent productivity through a user-friendly interface. Its close integration with the broader HubSpot ecosystem enables marketing, sales and service teams to share data and context, helping ensure personalized, consistent interactions throughout the lifecycle. HubSpot Service Hub is available in Free, Starter, Professional and Enterprise tiers. Pricing starts at $9 per user, per month, and will increase the per seat cost as advanced features become available in higher plans. CXM is about listening to customers, analyzing customer sentiment and acting on the insights gleaned from that feedback.

3. Intercom Intercom is a conversational support platform built to help businesses deliver real-time, personalized customer service through messaging. Its core strength lies in combining live chat, automation and customer data to create engaging, in-the-moment experiences that resolve issues quickly and efficiently. Designed for digital-first organizations, Intercom includes tools for in-app and web chat, proactive messaging, self-service bots and knowledge base management. The platform's AI-powered chatbot, Fin, handles common questions and deflects tickets, while human agents can step in for more complex requests using Intercom's shared inbox and workspace. Intercom also integrates with CRMs, product analytics tools and customer data platforms, enabling personalized support based on user behavior and lifecycle stage. It's particularly well-suited for SaaS companies and startups that prioritize speed, scalability and in-product support. Pricing is modular, based on feature sets and usage volume. Intercom offers starter plans for small teams and advanced packages with custom pricing for larger businesses or those needing more automation and API integrations.

4. Medallia Medallia offers a cloud-based CX platform built to capture feedback in real time and translate it into actionable insights across the organization. Its capabilities span benchmarking, AI-powered predictive analytics, personalized reporting, customer recovery and data integration. Medallia supports feedback collection through a range of channels, including email surveys, mobile apps, text messaging, web intercepts, social reviews, chat and call transcripts and connected IoT devices. These inputs are analyzed to surface key trends, identify areas of friction and understand the factors that drive customer behavior and loyalty. The platform is designed to make the voice of the customer (VoC) accessible across departments -- from frontline staff to executives -- enabling faster response and more customer-centric decision-making. Organizations use Medallia to reduce churn, improve self-service resolution and measure the effect of experience changes across customer journeys. Medallia continues to expand its AI and automation capabilities, including sentiment analysis and journey orchestration tools. Pricing is tailored to each organization's size and use case, with flexible packaging designed to meet specific CX goals.

5. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Microsoft offers several software options for managing customer experiences, each with its own strengths and pricing structure. Dynamics 365 Customer Service is a highly configurable platform that helps organizations manage customer support operations across digital and traditional channels. Like other broad CXM tools, it can be used on its own or combined with additional Microsoft Dynamics modules to create an integrated experience platform. At its core, the platform also offers tools for case management, omnichannel engagement, agent productivity and AI-driven insights through Microsoft Copilot. With support for phone, email, chat, social media and SMS, users can manage CX in a unified workspace. Owners of Dynamics can extend CXM capabilities by adding modules such as Sales for pipeline visibility, Customer Insights for unified profiles and personalization, Project Operations for managing service delivery and Contact Center for real-time customer engagement. The platform's integration with Teams, Azure and Power Platform also make it a strong fit for enterprises with existing Microsoft investments. Pricing starts at $50 per user, per month for the Professional plan with essential features, but a free tier also exists. The Enterprise plan offers advanced capabilities for more complex needs, with pricing starting at $105 per user, per month, and will go higher in the Premium plan.

6. Qualtrics XM Qualtrics XM is a CX management platform designed for organizations focused on understanding and optimizing the full customer journey. It supports comprehensive data collection across a range of channels, including surveys, online reviews, website intercepts, email, SMS and video feedback. Key capabilities include: The Qualtrics iQ AI engine, which analyzes large columns of feedback data and surfaces actionable insights.

Recommendations tailored to specific teams to drive fast, targeted CX improvements.

Customer segmentation tools that enable more personalized experiences.

Integration with CRM, marketing automation and other enterprise platforms to build a unified CX ecosystem. Qualtrics XM is ideal for businesses that manage high volumes of customer feedback and require deep analysis and flexibility. It may be less appropriate for companies new to CXM or those seeking simpler, fixed-cost services. The platform is available in several offerings, including frontlines, employee experience and XM for Strategy & Research. Pricing for Qualtrics XM is based on a pay-as-you-go model, charging per interaction, such as survey response and video minute.

7. Salesforce Service Cloud Salesforce Service Cloud is an AI-powered customer service platform that enables organizations to manage customer support across phone, chat, email, messaging and social media. Designed to centralize service operations, it gives agents a unified view of each customer's history, interactions and preferences, allowing for more personalized and efficient support. Key features include case management, omnichannel routing, self-service tools like knowledge bases and community portals, and integration with Salesforce's broader sales and marketing clouds, giving a full view of the customer's journey. Einstein AI powers automation for tasks such as chat interactions, agent recommendations and predictive analytics. Service Cloud supports both digital and field service operations, helping teams resolve issues faster, reduce support costs and improve customer satisfaction. Its native integration with other Salesforce products makes it well-suited for businesses looking to unify customer data across departments. Pricing for Salesforce Service Cloud is based on user licenses and functionality needs, with tiered options for different organization types. Exact pricing varies by deployment scale and feature selection.

8. Sprinklr Sprinklr is a unified CX management platform designed for enterprises that engage with customers across digital, social and messaging channels. It centralizes tools for customer service, social media management, marketing and customer feedback into a single interface. This supports teams in delivering consistent and responsive experiences at scale. The Sprinklr suite includes: Omnichannel case management: Supports email, chat, voice, social media, messaging apps and community forums.

Supports email, chat, voice, social media, messaging apps and community forums. AI-powered automation: Uses sentiment analysis, intent detection and workflow automation to route and resolve issues efficiently.

Uses sentiment analysis, intent detection and workflow automation to route and resolve issues efficiently. Unified customer profiles: Combines data from multiple systems to give agents context-rich views.

Combines data from multiple systems to give agents context-rich views. VoC tools: Analyze structured and unstructured feedback across surveys, reviews and digital interactions. With modular architecture, organizations can adopt only the components they need or build a full CXM stack using Sprinklr's integrated suite. It's particularly well-suited for brands managing high volumes of customer interactions across the public and private digital channels. Pricing is customized based on select products and usage volume, with Sprinklr offering tailored packages for different business sizes and industries.

9. Zendesk Suite Zendesk is a cloud-based customer service platform focused on improving customer relationships through streamlined support across digital and traditional channels. It provides a help desk, customer support portal and omnichannel tools to assist users via text messaging, web, mobile app, phone, email and social media. With Zendesk, teams can manage tickets, phone calls and interactions within a single workspace that tracks and monitors every customer engagement. The platform also includes tools for workflow automation, live chat and knowledge base management to help agents resolve issues more efficiently. Zendesk Talk, its integrated voice service, offers features such as call routing, history, automatic ticket creation and call recording. This automation allows contact center agents to focus on solving customer sales problems rather than on workflow. Zendesk Sunshine, the company's open platform for CRM, allows teams to design personalized customer experiences and integrate external data to extend functionality across the customer journey. Pricing for Zendesk Suite breaks down into four tiers: Support Team at $19 per agent, per month; Suite Team for $55 per agent, per month; Suite Professional for $115 per agent, per month; and Suite Enterprise, which starts at $169 per agent, per month.