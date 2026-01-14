Accounting software trends CFOs and CIOs should track now

The accounting profession is by nature cautious and conservative. However, some trends are currently reshaping the industry, and CFOs should learn about them so they can determine whether the new developments would be a good fit for their company.

Technology innovations such as AI and microservices are changing accounting processes. Also, increased attention on corporate practices, such as sustainability, is prompting companies to expand the scope of their accounting activities so that they can analyze their data. These advances show promise in boosting efficiency, yet they also call for increased scrutiny from CFOs, CIOs and other corporate leaders.

Here are some of the top accounting software trends that will affect finance teams in 2026 and beyond.

1. AI-assisted close The month-end closing process has historically been a labor-intensive ordeal that requires lengthy manual reconciliations, offline worksheets and last-minute entry adjusting. Today, AI tools are helping accelerate the closing process by using machine learning (ML) to automate journal entries, detect anomalies and perform intercompany eliminations. For example, Oracle's Fusion Cloud ERP now includes AI-driven close modules that use predictive algorithms to flag discrepancies in real time. SAP's Joule copilot enables users to perform natural-language queries on financial data, while Workday's adaptive intelligence capability automates revenue recognition using past patterns in customer contracts. Technology from emerging AI-native startups such as Rillet can integrate with external platforms, such as Salesforce and Stripe, so ledgers are automatically updated. AI-assisted closes can reduce processing times and improve visibility as well as reporting. CFOs should sign off on pilots of AI tools on high-volume processes, such as accounts payable. Focus on shortening closing cycles, then build a broader roadmap based on results and lessons learned.

2. Predictive analytics and real-time dashboards Executive dashboards have come a long way in recent years, with real-time analytics capabilities enabling increased visibility. Now, predictive analytics tools are enabling more accurate cash flow forecasts, fraud detection and scenario planning by referencing historical and external data. Predictive analytics are also helping companies gain visibility into metrics such as burn rates and liquidity ratios. NetSuite offers embedded ML models for revenue forecasting, while Xero's analytics hub aggregates data from various sources to enable dashboard customization. CFOs can benefit from predictive analytics and real-time dashboards increasing a company's agility, while CIOs can benefit from the technology making employees more self-sufficient, thereby reducing delays associated with workers reaching out for help. A good place for CFOs to start with predictive analytics and dashboards is launching training for finance teams on how to interpret analytics and reference real-time intelligence to improve their own decision-making.

3. ESG/sustainability tools Some accounting software is now embedding sustainability metrics in financial systems, with capabilities including automation of carbon footprint calculations and supply chain ethics scoring, among others. If a CFO’s company is prioritizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, the CFO should set KPIs based on their company’s sustainability goals. For example, some KPIs might be based on emissions or ethical sourcing.

4. Composable architecture Composable architecture is the separation of application components into individual parts. This makes it easier for finance leaders to build custom workflows, and the cloud-native approach enables plug-and-play integrations for blockchain ledgers and AI agents, among other tools. Modular, composable applications can make companies more agile and can simplify the updating of business processes. CFOs should first collaborate with CIOs to lay out use cases, then seek out low-code platforms that enable rapid prototyping. Starting small is best, then expansion can follow after evaluating outcomes.