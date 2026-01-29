Spotlight on AI and emerging tech in 2026

In the last few years, AI developments have compelled businesses, governments and consumers alike to take a stance on AI and its place in their workplaces, products, laws and daily lives. While some entities are slower than others to adopt and adapt, it's incumbent on business leaders to face the inevitable ripple effect AI is having in their organizations and markets.

Meanwhile, other technologies, such as quantum computing and physical AI, are at various stages of development, waiting for the next breakthrough to usher in enterprise adoption. While these technologies might not reach maturity in 2026, executives should keep them on their radar.

Here, we pull together the trends around AI and emerging technologies that experts expect to see in 2026.

Emerging tech builds on last year's advancements Most business leaders have heard of -- and perhaps even deployed -- iterations of IoT, robotics and extended reality within their organizations. But recent developments in AI, connectivity, sensors and spatial computing are enabling the next stage of these technologies, with improvements in data collection, processing, mobility and security. As for the more future-looking technologies, quantum and neuromorphic computing show potential for tasks that require complex processing, pattern recognition and data analysis. The need for extensive data center power -- largely due to the massive uptick in AI consumption and cloud platforms -- is driving interest in small modular reactors that use conventional nuclear fission to generate electricity. And brain-computer interfaces? Well, they're not quite science fiction anymore. Read more here: Emerging technologies to watch in 2026

Physical AI takes center stage, while agentic AI matures If 2025 was the year of learning about agentic AI, 2026 will be the year businesses dive into the nuances of implementing AI agents, such as cost optimization and governance. In McKinsey & Company's report, "The state of AI in 2025: Agents, innovation and transformation," the firm found that 39% of organizations had started experimenting with AI agents, while 23% said they were scaling agentic AI systems in their companies. Use cases will continue to advance, and so will questions about governance, security and training. Expect to hear more about physical AI, too, as the technologies enabling humanoid robotics, autonomous vehicles, delivery drones and the like evolve. Read more here: AI topics for 2026 that enterprise leaders need to know

The heightened importance of AI governance and ethics AI isn't unique in experiencing the push and pull of ethical standards, governance and regulation. But the stakes are high, as countries and organizations struggle to balance AI innovation with the appropriate safeguards. Ultimately, implementing ethics and governance into AI systems is more than checking a box to meet a framework or comply with a regulation. Responsible organizations will take steps in the coming year to formalize ethical AI oversight that promotes transparency, explainability, accountability and trust. Read more here: Leading AI with ethics: The new governance mandate AI regulation: What businesses need to know in 2026

AI influences business -- and national -- priorities While countries tackle AI regulation with different strategies, more are realizing the importance of localizing AI systems and data within national borders. Governments are implementing sovereign AI regulations to ensure AI infrastructure, data and security align with national interests. At the same time, businesses are increasingly integrating AI systems into workflows, strategizing and project management. AI can help with administrative tasks, scenario analysis and project scaling. But employees can still be hesitant to adopt AI, despite organizational pushes to use AI. Read more here: AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2026 AI's business future: What's to come in the next 5 years How AI is transforming project management in 2026