Nvidia adopts OpenBao, open source fork of HashiCorp's Vault

Nvidia is now among the official adopters of OpenBao, an open source fork of HashiCorp's Vault secrets management software, according to recently released documentation.

Nvidia’s involvement signals growing support for OpenBao, which so far hasn't received as widespread attention or adoption as its infrastructure-as-code counterpart, OpenTofu, a fork of HashiCorp's Terraform that amassed formal pledges of support from more than 140 companies and 600 individuals in its first month.

That's begun to change recently, according to a regional leader for a UK-based consulting firm that began offering commercial support for OpenBao earlier this year, who told TechTarget that the project has gained momentum this year amid rising global concerns about digital sovereignty, particularly in the European Union.

"I can't say who they are, due to NDAs, but there's definitely a lot more enterprise interest, and some very, very big names," said Aiman Alsari, head of Asia Pacific for ControlPlane, in an interview this week. "Of our strong leads and current clients, I'd say it's about 75% outside the U.S."

OpenBao was created in late 2023 by IBM engineers who led the Linux Foundation's Open Horizon edge computing project, in response to HashiCorp's move to a business source license that year. IBM declared its intent to acquire HashiCorp for $6.5 billion in April 2024; OpenBao reached a production-ready version 2.0 release in September 2024 and joined the Open Source Security Foundation as a sandbox project in June 2025. The paid version of HashiCorp Vault is now IBM Vault Enterprise; one IBM engineer remains listed as a core maintainer of OpenBao in GitHub documents.

Some companies are hesitant about whether OpenBao is really viable for enterprise use, according to Alsari, but the OpenSSF's backing has begun to change that. As a sandbox project within the foundation, OpenBao gets a separately maintained CVE disclosure mailing list, community security audits, transparency requirements, and integrations with supply chain security tools such as Sigstore.

Meanwhile, Nvidia disclosed in publicly available documentation that it uses OpenBao to inject secrets into Kubernetes pods managed by its Nvidia Cloud Functions (NVCF). That project, an auto-scaling, serverless GPU control plane, was made available under an Apache 2.0 open source license in April. Nvidia was added to the public list of OpenBao adopters on May 20.

The next release of OpenBao, version 2.6, due out in the coming weeks, will include server-side workflows that allow platform engineering teams to integrate the project with internal self-service portals.

"Quite literally, it has been my job to help companies write their own thing [to put] in front of Vault for a long time," Alsari said. "We've done quite a lot of consulting work in that space. ... That's how we're starting to differentiate [with OpenBao]."

ControlPlane also supports HashiCorp Vault customers and offers a tool to help them migrate to OpenBao. Further down the roadmap, the project will integrate short-lived secrets management for AI agents, he said.