HPE customers say the key to integration success is communication

LAS VEGAS -- The word "acquisition" can strike fear into the hearts of IT executives.

When an IT vendor makes an acquisition, customers rightfully wonder what will happen to their services. Will the acquisition drive up costs? Will it be beneficial in the end?

Users at HPE Discover praised the smooth integrations the vendor has made following recent acquisitions.

HPE's integration process has been "genuinely impressive," according to Mike Leone, analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

"One thing I respect is that HPE seems to know what not to build itself, leaning on partners for the pieces outside its lane rather than trying to own everything," Leone wrote in an email to TechTarget.

And through all the integrations, upgrades and updates, the importance of communication, experience and expertise is a constant, customers said this week.

About 13,000 people attended the HPE Discover user conference.

Pickin' up good integrations Danfoss, a global industrial manufacturing company based in Denmark, has been an HPE customer for about 20 years. The company uses HPE's GreenLake and Private Cloud AI. HPE and Danfoss also collaborate on equipment aiming to improve data center energy efficiency. HPE does a good job of both acquiring the right companies to complete its portfolio and innovating internally, said Sune Tornbo Baastrup, senior vice president and CIO at Danfoss. For example, HPE's networking has grown dramatically since its acquisitions of Aruba Networks in 2015, Silver Peak in 2020 and Juniper Networks in 2025. "It has really made them the strongest network player in the market today," Baastrup told TechTarget at Discover. Baastrup said he was particularly impressed with the speed at which HPE has integrated Aruba and Juniper, "at a pace that I've never seen before in the technology world." He pointed to HPE's experience with acquisitions, customer communication and product execution as reasons why the integrations go well. HPE is also honest about what isn't going to be in its portfolio, he said. "Strategically, that's extremely valuable, because then you don't waste time on 'Is this something that is going to be a feature or functionality or is it not?'" Baastrup said. "Honestly, that openness that they have is very seldom [seen] today." Scott Atchley, CTO of the National Center for Computational Science at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was an HPE customer when the vendor acquired supercomputing pioneer Cray in 2019. The multidisciplinary research facility for the U.S. Department of Energy uses multiple HPE high-performance computing and AI systems, including Frontier. The laboratory issued a request for proposal for Frontier just before HPE purchased Cray. They really saved the Frontier project for us. Scott Atchley, CTO, National Center for Computational Science Frontier, now an HPE Cray supercomputer and the world's first exascale system, went into production in 2022 when the COVID pandemic had left supply chains a mess. Atchley said he was thankful for HPE's ownership of Cray because of its resources available, even at that time. "They really saved the Frontier project for us," Atchley told TechTarget at Discover. While Atchley said he sensed some internal frustrations among HPE and Cray employees during the two- to three-year integration process, they didn't affect the customer level. "It takes time for the cultures and everything else to blend in," Atchley said.