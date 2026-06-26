NO FAKES Act advances: What CISOs need to know

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the Nurture Originals, Foster Art and Keep Entertainment Safe Act, legislation that would establish federal protections against unauthorized AI-generated replicas. It's a move that could reshape both individual privacy rights and corporate security strategies.

Deepfakes aren't just a celebrity problem anymore -- they're an enterprise risk. Nefarious actors might clone a CFO's voice to authorize a wire transfer or impersonate a CEO in a video call to intercept sensitive data. The enterprise repercussions -- both reputational and financial -- could be catastrophic.

What is the NO FAKES Act? The NO FAKES Act protects Americans from unauthorized use of AI-generated video and audio replicas, giving individuals control over their digital identities and offering legal recourse when deepfakes are employed. Representatives Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) and Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) introduced the bipartisan legislation in the House of Representatives in 2024, while Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) have been steering the effort in the Senate. The bill has attracted broad support from labor unions (AFL-CIO), tech giants (IBM, OpenAI, YouTube), entertainment industry groups (SAG-AFTRA, the Motion Picture Association) and medical organizations (the American Medical Association). In a statement, Salazar said, "Today's unanimous vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee is a major step forward for Americans who deserve to know that their image, voice and likeness cannot be stolen or used without their permission. AI is moving fast, and that is exciting. But no one should have to worry that their face or voice can be copied, manipulated or used to deceive others." If passed, NO FAKES would have far-reaching consequences, establishing privacy and likeness ownership rights for the AI era. The law would grant citizens the near-exclusive rights to their own digital AI replicas. Those rights would live on, passing to heirs, executors and estates for at least 70 years after an individual dies. Those who choose to authorize the AI-generated use of their likeness would be able to license the use of a digital replica to others. The bill proposes 10-year licensing contracts for adults and five-year contracts for minors. The NO FAKES Act would also provide legal remedies for using AI-generated images without permission, including statutory damages of up to $750,000 per violation. The law would hold individuals and companies liable if they produce an unauthorized digital replica of an individual in a performance. In some cases, the act would also hold platforms liable for hosting an unauthorized likeness.